Akasa Air buys 150 Boeing 737 Max

Indian airline Akasa Air has reaffirmed its confidence in the Boeing 737 Max with an order for 150 aircraft.

Akasa Air (India) and boeing is announced during wings india show 2024 a contract for 150 Boeing 737-8-200 and B-787-10 aircraft He They will join the 22 that are already in operation and the 54 that are pending delivery., All these will come in the next eight years.

On behalf of Akasa Air, he has indicated that This is the first time in India that an airline has crossed 200 aircraft orders in less than 17 months of starting operations. And with this request It is on its way to becoming one of the world’s top 30 airlines by the end of this decade,

Akasa Air begins operations on August 7, 2022 and in fact Operates between 18 destinations within IndiaWith a domestic market share of 4 percent, and with More than 6.3 million passengers were carried during this time.

Delivery pending with arrival of aircraftAkasa Air will not only strengthen its domestic operations Will start its first international flights,

Boeing had already announced the order to an undisclosed customer in its December listing.,