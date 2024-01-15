Alexei Navalny’s wife condemns Russian opposition leader’s body being “mistreated”

Yulia Navalnya called Vladimir Putin a “mafioso” and “leader of a criminal gang.” She also expressed fear of riots and arrest at her husband’s funeral on Friday.

Yulia NavalnayaWife of late Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalnyassured this Wednesday that Her husband’s body was “mistreated”,

In a speech before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Navalny described the Russian President, Vladimir PutinOf “Mafioso” and “leader of a criminal gang”,

Similarly, he also expressed apprehension that this would happen Riots and arrests at the funeral It comes after hundreds of people were arrested on Friday after laying flowers in honor of her husband moscow,

Navalny died in a remote Russian penal colony on February 16 at the age of 47. there he served 19 years imprisonment on charges of extremism,

Authorities kept Navalny’s body for more than a week before handing it over to his mother.

The last rites of the opposition leader will be performed at a church in the district. marinosoutheast of Moscow, on Friday afternoon, said Kira Yarmish on Wednesday. Burial will be in Borisovo cemetery From the same area.

Opposition followers will be able to say their final goodbyes from 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 GMT), Yarmysh said, who asked everyone “Arrive early” at the cathedral.

Russian officials have indicated that Cause of death still unknown of the 47-year-old politician, and told that he will definitely be interrogated abroad based on the results of his investigation. Many Western leaders have already held Putin responsible for his death.

Yarmysh explained The difficulties his team faced in finding a place for the “farewell show” To Navalny.

