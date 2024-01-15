The Voice’s original coaches unite for a touching “Hallelujah” cover

for season 3 of soundCoach Blake Shelton joins Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine for an emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to honor those killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

how to see Watch sound Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the following day on Peacock.

It was a touching musical moment, with each singer showing reverence and love with their vocal performances, you can watch the performance, which originally aired on NBC in 2012.

RELATED: Susan Boyle’s Mesmerizing “Hallelujah” Cover Is an Absolute Revelation

What to Know About “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Originally written by Cohen for his 1984 album various postsCover versions include Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright, Susan Boyle, Cody Lee, Pentatonix, Bob Dylan, KD Lang, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, Chester Bennington and others.

RELATED: Cody Lee’s Amazing Cover of “Hallelujah” Will Give You Chills

“Hallelujah” Lyrics by Leonard Cohen

Now I heard there was a secret melody

David played, and it pleased the Lord

But you don’t really care about music, right?

It goes like this, fourth, fifth

small ones fall, big ones rise

The astonished king is composing hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Your belief was strong but you needed proof

you saw him bathing on the roof

Her beauty and moonlight defeated him

he tied you to a kitchen chair

He broke your throne, and he cut your hair

And from your lips he uttered Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well, maybe there’s a God up there

As far as I am concerned, I have learned everything so far through love.

How to shoot someone who walks past you

But it’s no crime what you hear tonight

It is no pilgrim who claims to see the light

No, it’s winter and it’s too broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Assistant

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well friends, I’ve been here before

I know this room and I’ve walked this floor

You see I lived alone before I knew you

And I have seen your flag on the marble arch

But listen love, love is not a victory march, no

It’s winter and it’s broken hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

There was a time when you told me

what’s really going on underneath

But now you never show it to me, right?

And I remember when I walked into you

And she was also rotating the sacred dove

And every breath we took was hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Now I’ve done my best, I know it wasn’t much

I couldn’t feel so I tried to touch

I told the truth, I didn’t come here to London to fool you

And even though it all went wrong

I will stand right here before the god of song

Nothing, nothing but hallelujah on my tongue

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah