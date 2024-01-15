The Voice’s original coaches unite for a touching “Hallelujah” cover

for season 3 of soundCoach Blake Shelton joins Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine for an emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to honor those killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
It was a touching musical moment, with each singer showing reverence and love with their vocal performances, you can watch the performance, which originally aired on NBC in 2012.
What to Know About “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen
Originally written by Cohen for his 1984 album various postsCover versions include Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright, Susan Boyle, Cody Lee, Pentatonix, Bob Dylan, KD Lang, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, Chester Bennington and others.
“Hallelujah” Lyrics by Leonard Cohen
Now I heard there was a secret melody
David played, and it pleased the Lord
But you don’t really care about music, right?
It goes like this, fourth, fifth
small ones fall, big ones rise
The astonished king is composing hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Your belief was strong but you needed proof
you saw him bathing on the roof
Her beauty and moonlight defeated him
he tied you to a kitchen chair
He broke your throne, and he cut your hair
And from your lips he uttered Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well, maybe there’s a God up there
As far as I am concerned, I have learned everything so far through love.
How to shoot someone who walks past you
But it’s no crime what you hear tonight
It is no pilgrim who claims to see the light
No, it’s winter and it’s too broken Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well friends, I’ve been here before
I know this room and I’ve walked this floor
You see I lived alone before I knew you
And I have seen your flag on the marble arch
But listen love, love is not a victory march, no
It’s winter and it’s broken hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
There was a time when you told me
what’s really going on underneath
But now you never show it to me, right?
And I remember when I walked into you
And she was also rotating the sacred dove
And every breath we took was hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Now I’ve done my best, I know it wasn’t much
I couldn’t feel so I tried to touch
I told the truth, I didn’t come here to London to fool you
And even though it all went wrong
I will stand right here before the god of song
Nothing, nothing but hallelujah on my tongue
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah
