Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded Download PC Game For Free (v1.0.1)

Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded is a sequel to the original version of the Alien shooting game, this is a great setting game full of action and adventure with RPG elements involved. The overall size of the game is reduced, making it easier to download and play. The game consists of various levels with new missions, techniques and tricks and also has advanced troops and weapons to function as an army to fight against enemies and win the game.

Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded Game Download for PC

Name Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded Initial release date Platforms Cloud computing, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems Developer Sigma Team Editor Sigma Team, CDV Software, 1C Company, Strategy First, 1C Publishing EU, Virtual Programming Mode(s) single player Genders Shooting game, Role-playing game Category PC Games >Shooting

About the game

This game consists of a total of 17 levels with three different game modes. The player can choose any game mode of his choice with multiple different locations such as natural phenomena, choosing music based on location, etc. The player can choose any character of his choice to build an army and upgrade his facilities to fight against enemies in the game.

How to Play

The game starts with the player forming his army with the desired players of his choice to fight against the aliens who are the enemy in the game. The player has his own shooting mode with the weapons of his choice.

The game consists of arcade action which makes it extremely realistic and becomes a haven for the players. There are over fifty different types of weapons in the game and the player can also choose the blood color of the aliens, which is a unique feature found in this game.

Game features

There are some amazing features in this game which are listed below:

This game consists of three game modes such as Campaign, Survival and Weapon Post which the player can choose. Campaign and survival refers to the player’s formation of an army to fight against enemies and weapon support refers to the player’s military action along with his army to fight against aliens.

Choose your natural phenomena

This game allows the player to choose their natural phenomena like rain, fog, sunlight or any type of weather situation that suits the background location of the game.

This game consists of arcade action that gives a 3D look to the game and makes players feel like they are in the game. Since this game is also combined with RPG elements, they make it even more interesting to play.

Graphics and background music.

This game has excellent graphics and background music that gives a mind-blowing effect to the game. This The game is also very advanced, which makes the player feel even more comfortable playing. The game’s reactive music is relaxing and mindful, propelling the player into the game and making them even more focused and alert.

The Aliens Shooter 2: Reloaded is an excellent sequel that everyone loves because it is full of action, and the adventure is a well-established game that has all the positive aspects of the game that one looks for. So if you are a person who loves action and classic adventure games, then this game is for you.

How to Download Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded PC button

: Click on the Download Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP/Vista

Processor: 1.7 GHz

Memory: 512MB

Graphics: nVidia GeForce2 / ATI Radeon 8500 or higher video card with 64 MB video memory

DirectX®: 8.1

Hard drive: 600 MB free space

Sound: DirectSound compatible sound card

Alien Shooter 2 Reloaded – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo T5200 @ 1.6 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 3600+ @ 2000 MHz or better

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows 7 (service pack 1), 8, 10

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB video card

FREE DISK SPACE: 1500 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

Who developed this game? Sigma Team Inc developed this game.

What computer version is needed to play this game? As this game was released in the early 2000s, Windows 2000 version is enough to play it.

What is the biggest plus point of this game? The biggest plus point of this game is the Acarde action with RPG elements.

