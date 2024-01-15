Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry Full Version Free Download

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry Full is a popular action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published under the Ubisoft name. The game was first released on February 25, 2014 and since then all the reviews about the game have been very positive. Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry game is now available to play in multiple languages ​​including English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. This is one of the reasons why the game is so popular around the world.

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry Game Download for PC

What is the game about?

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry is a game similar to other games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. In the game, players will be born slaves and Adewale will have to find freedom as a pirate aboard Edward Kenway’s ship Jackdaw. After 15 years of intense training, Adewale becomes a trained Assassin who is shipwrecked in Saint-Domingue without a crew or any type of weapon. Players will now have to acquire a ship and gather its crew to free all the slaves and avenge them.

How to Play

The gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry is very similar to that of any other game in the same franchise. The franchise already has a consistent fan base and people love it for the great gameplay it offers. The gameplay has been designed with the best technologies available, making it superior to any other game available in this genre. Make sure you have a good understanding of the gameplay and how all the buttons work so you can play at your full potential. The game was released almost 7 years ago and the gameplay still doesn’t feel old at all.

Features of the games.

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry is a game that has been around for a long time and players still love it. The main reason why players love to play Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry is because of the features that the game offers. Here we list some of the best features of Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry game that are worth mentioning.

Perfect controls

All the controls in the game have been designed with the latest technology and have been integrated in such a way that the entire experience feels seamless. Make sure you understand all the assigned controls and buttons in the game.

strong plot

The story of the Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry game is quite strong and full of twists and turns. Players will always be hooked on the game, which is one of the main reasons why the game remains so popular.

high definition animations

All animations in the game are created in high definition, so players can experience the game on a big screen. The developers continue to update the game and improve the animations so that players have a better gaming experience.

3 hours of play

The campaign mode of the Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry game lasts about 3 hours and can make the game seem a lot more fun. If you are playing this game, make sure to complete the campaign mode first and then move on to the other modes.

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry is a game loved by all action and adventure game lovers. The game will help players feel the thrill of becoming assassins and fighting all the dangerous enemies in the world. Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry is a must-play game in the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core2Quad Q8400 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows Vista SP or Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 (both 32/64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia Geforce GTX 260 or AMD Radeon HD 4870 (512 MB VRAM with shader model 4.0 or higher)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 2400S @ 2.5 GHz or better or AMD Phenom II x4 940 @ 3.0 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows Vista SP or Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 (both 32/64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon HD 5850 (1024 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

Frequent questions

Is Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry game available to play on Steam platform? Yes, Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry is available to play on the Steam platform.

How many languages ​​is the Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry game available in? Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry game is available in 15 languages ​​with interface and audio.

Is the game appropriate for players of all ages? No, the Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry game is recommended for players over 18 years of age.

