All-Star Game: Bieber, Arnett, Bublé and McRae named celebrity captains

The NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, which will be held on February 2, has also been revamped this year. Twelve star players will compete for maximum points in eight events and the winner will receive $1 million.

Vancouver Canucks’ JT Miller and Quinn Hughes’ participation in the program was confirmed Saturday following a fan vote presented by MassMutual. In addition to Matthews, MacKinnon, Makar, McDavid, Draisaitl, William Nylander, Nikita Kucherov, Jack Hughes and David Pastrnak, his teammate Elias Pettersson will also be included.

Each participant will compete in four of the first six events listed below, and will collect points based on his or her rank in each of them: fastest skater in the NHL fastenal; Rogers, the NHL’s hardest shot; nhl upper deck puck handling; NHL one-timer; NHL Passing Challenge; And Cheetos, the NHL’s most accurate shot.

The top eight players in the standings after this stage will advance to the seventh event, the NHL Honda Breakaway Duel, where each player will choose which goaltender they will shoot against. After this seventh event, the top six in the standings will compete in the final event, the NHL Pepsi Obstacle Course, where the points are doubled.

The day after All-Star Skills, on February 3, the All-Star Game will take place and will be presented on TVA Sports, CBC, SN, ABC and ESPN+. The 3-on-3 format in place since 2016 will also be used this year.

All participants in the 2024 All-Star Game:

Player (All-Star Game appearance)

Frank Vatrano, for ANA (1st)

A. Clayton Keller, ARI (4th)

To David Pastrnak, BOS (4th)

G. Jeremy Swayman, BOS (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (3rd)

Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st)

For Sebastian Aho, Car (3rd)

To Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)

G Alexander Georgiev, COL (1st)

Nathan MacKinnon, for COL (5th)

D Black Capricorn, COL (3rd)

Boone Jenner, for CBJ (1st)

G Jake Ottinger, DAL (1st)

Alex DeBrincat, DET (II)

Leon Draisaitl, for EDM (5th)

Connor McDavid, EDM (7th)

G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA (2nd)

Sam Reinhart, for FLA (1st)

G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd)

To Kirill Kaprizov, Min (3rd)

For Nick Suzuki, MTL (3rd)

Filip Forsberg, NSH (II)

For Jack Hughes, NJD (3rd)

A. Mathew Barzal, NYI (3rd)

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (2nd)

Brady to Tkachuk, OTT (4th)

For Travis Konecny, PHI (2nd)

Sidney Crosby, PIT (6th)

Tomas Hertel, SJS (II)

Oliver Björkstrand, for SEA (1st)

To Robert Thomas, STL (1st)

Nikita Kucherov, TBL (5th)

A. Michelle Marner, TOR (3rd)

Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)

To William Nylander, TOR (1st)

Dr. Morgan Reilly, TOR (1st)

Brock Boeser, Vans (2nd)

G Thatcher Demko, Van (2nd)

D’Quinn Hughes, Van (2nd)

JT Miller, Vans (1st)

Elias Pettersson Ko, Van (4th)

Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)

For Tom Wilson, WSH (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th)