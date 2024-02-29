Along the militarized roads, he presented certificates to Nayib Bukele and Felix Ulloa

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 51 Views



Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Israel denies firing on Palestinians during humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza

The army said there was a “violent gathering” around supply trucks which led to injuries. ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved