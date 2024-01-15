Photos Eva Green looks stunning in a dress in front of Amanda Lear and Paris Jackson at Fashion Week, looks like a trio

From Monday 26 February to Tuesday 5 March 2024, the world’s greatest designers present their autumn-winter 2024-2025 women’s collections in Paris as part of Fashion Week. This Thursday, especially after the visits of big brands such as Yves-Saint Laurent and Dior (where big stars made their presence felt), it was the turn of the maison Roger Vivier to take part in the game.

Maison Roger Vivier are experts in elegant and sophisticated accessories, as evidenced by Eva Green’s extremely beautiful handbag, which matched her stunning black backless dress. The brunette beauty, dressed in stunning heels, was photographed as she arrived at the event. Just like the King of Pop’s famous daughter Paris Jackson, who looked lovely in a tight burgundy dress that matched her shoes, her handbag and her umbrella.

Amanda Lear in the meeting

Another notable presence in the Maison Vivier showroom: that of Amanda Lear, who was adorned with a leopard jacket with a large black scarf and very beautiful purple glasses. A good look for the guy who took out a transparent top for a theater evening a few days ago (as a reminder, he can be found in the play at the Théâtre Libre) money from a customized old lady From the film by Luigi Comencini, released in 1972).

The trio dazzled the red carpet of the event, while other fashion shows of important brands were taking place or were expected to take place this Thursday, February 29, such as those of Givenchy and Rabanne. Tomorrow, Saturday, it will be Nina Ricci’s turn to present her new collection at Hermès. This fashion week will conclude next Tuesday with the highly anticipated Chanel and Louis Vuitton shows, where artistic director Pharrell Williams – who was recently seen at the Yellow Peace Gala – will undoubtedly make an appearance.