Fluminense champion of the South American Cup Winners’ Cup

The Brazilian team defeated Ecuador 2–0 in the second leg of the South American Cup Winners’ Cup.





February 29, 2024, 09:32 pm M.



Fluminense and Liga de Quito faced each other in the last 90 minutes of the Copa Sudamericana, the last recorded match in the Ecuadorian capital, where the Sudamericana champions managed to win the first leg by a minimal margin.

However, Fernando Diniz’s team was resilient and defeated the Ecuadorians thanks to Jhon Arias, who was in charge of scoring a double in the match.

Fluminense’s first goal came in the 76th minute, when Samuel Javier sent in a cross from the right side which Jhon Arias met with a header, sending the Rio de Janeiro team into celebration.

Then in the 89th minute there was a penalty in favor of the Tricolor team, which was once again taken advantage of by the Colombian Jhon Arias, who did not give the league goalkeeper any chance to stop the ball and thus registered a double.

With this result, Fluminense finally reached the CONMEBOL final in the Liga de Quito, before the Ecuadorians defeated the Brazilians for the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana in 2008 and 2009.