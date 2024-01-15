Alzheimer’s: What is the hormone that will help prevent it – Health and Well-being

A study by the University of Tokyo has revealed important data that could stop the rise of Alzheimer’s disease in the world.

According to experts, hormones play an important role as “chemical messengers” of the human body. In recent weeks, research from the University of Tokyo has shown how one of these hormones is important in diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Among all the hormones, there is a group that is responsible for helping us generate a feeling of well-being, commonly called happiness hormones, since they are responsible for experiencing happiness.

Stephanie Watson, former executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch, explained in a Harvard University publication what these four happiness hormones are: serotonin, dopamine, endorphins, and the last one, the one we’re going to focus on, is oxytocin.

A study conducted by Japanese scientists highlighted the effect of this neurotransmitter on cognitive function, which could be a promising advancement for the development of treatments against dementia and Alzheimer’s.

What causes oxytocin in the brain?

Oxytocin is directly related to pleasure and affection, as it helps the brain feel affection toward the people who make up our environment, allowing us to feel toward them what we do not feel toward strangers. are, as described from the website of the Dávila Clinic in Colombia. ,

It’s not called the love hormone for nothing, because people who have frequent physical contact and quality sex have higher levels of oxytocin.

In addition, experts point out, during the nine months of pregnancy, the woman’s body is constantly subject to stress: lack of sleep, restlessness, reflux and other factors.