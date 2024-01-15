Carlos Antonio Vélez predicted James’s future in the Colombian national team; made a surprising comment

Just a few days ago, the chapter on James Rodriguez’s novel and its destiny was closed. The veteran Colombian, who initially intended to leave for his current team, Brazil’s Sao Paulo, backed out. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich footballer is now looking to cement his place in the team.

Obviously, it will not be easy, since James will have to dedicate himself entirely to physical work to avoid injuries and maintain great consistency. If he, above all, manages to improve his physical presence, only a promising future awaits the Colombian ’10’ with São Paulo.

Well, everything has started to happen in the best possible way, because the former Argentine footballer of Banfield and Envigado FC He scored the winning goal for his team on Wednesday, 28 February, against the Inter de Limeira team for the Paulista Championship.,

James Rodriguez. (X: @SaoPauloFC) , picture: X: @SaoPauloFC

Immediately, the goal scored by Colombian James Rodríguez, who also provided the assist, went viral through various social networks, especially xformerly known throughout the world Twitter,

“The goal scored by James Rodríguez with #SaoPaulo vs Inter de Limeira in the Paulista Championship,” added Colombian journalist Guillermo Arango. €œJames Rodríguez returned to Sao Paulo with a goal and an assist after three months without playing. Talent is everything, if he improves in the second he still has a lot of football to give,” added his side communicator Alfonso Hernández. x,

It is important to highlight that the Colombian James Rodríguez entered the game during the second half. During the match, he participated for 20 minutes, provided an assist and scored a goal, as mentioned in the previous paragraph. Currently, the former Colombian footballer aspires to emerge as a key player in the Brazilian team.

James Rodriguez scored a goal and assisted in the first game of 2024 , picture: @giraltpablo

Following James’ presentation on his ‘return’ to Sao Paulo, one of the country’s most important sports journalists, Carlos Antonio Vélez, made a surprising comment through his account executive. x, The communicator’s words were related to the Colombian national team.

,James is back!!!!! He came on in the 71st minute, assisted and scored the third goal on the rebound! The opponent is weak but it matters…it’s better than the next six months without playing! He already has a place in the selection!The Colombian journalist said.

