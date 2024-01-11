Amanda Seyfried in 7 unforgettable roles

Actress, Model and Singer, Amanda Seyfried He confirmed his talent through a series of (more or less) great roles in film and television until he established himself as a household name on the Hollywood scene. After first being brought to our attention in the 2000s thanks to comedies mean Girls (2004) and Mama Mia, (2008), both achieved worldwide success, with the American continuing to achieve success in blockbuster films red Riding Hood (2010) and time up (2011), never giving up his romantic streak, which remains a theme in his filmography. In 2021, the Pennsylvania-born actress received an Oscar nomination for her role in david fincherbiographical drama of Munch, Last year, he surprised us with his role in the 2022 real-life series, The Dropout. To get a better idea of ​​the extent of its range, the trend Take a look at the most beautiful roles played by the 38-year-old Amanda Seyfried In the last twenty years.

Amanda Seyfried’s 7 best roles

Mean Girls (2004)

in cult comedy mean Girls director mark waters, Amanda Seyfried Regina plays Karen Smith, one of George’s best friends. with Rachel McAdams And lindsay lohan, she plays a sweet but not exactly intelligent teenager. She is a member of the Plastics, a group of popular girls with demure attitudes and a typical 2000s dress code that includes low-rise jeans, crop tops, rhinestones, and lip gloss. The film grossed no less than $130 million at the worldwide box office, and another remake is also expected in 2024.

© Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mama Mia! (2008)

Mama Mia It was definitely one of the best films released in 2008. In this 1999 musical comedy, Amanda Seyfried Donna’s daughter Sophia (Meryl Streep, Highlights of the film include Sophia’s wedding on a Greek island, her meeting with her mother’s three attractive ex-boyfriends – one of whom may be Sophia’s father (Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, And Colin Firth), and the Swedish band’s iconic hits ABBA reinterpreted by Donna and the Dynamos, Apart from the sweet portrayal of love between mother and daughter, it’s hard to pick what’s best about this sunshine-drenched comedy.