Dodgers agree to terms with No. 14 international prospect

The Dodgers reached a deal with Spanish shortstop Emil Morales, MLB.com’s No. 14 international prospectAccording to an industry source, at the start of the international signing period on Monday. The club has not yet confirmed the agreement.
Morales is a physically gifted prospect who has the potential to develop into a difference-making power bat. He has shown the ability to handle the strike zone and is patient enough to draw consistent walks. Morales can attack from all corners of the park and his power will increase as he develops physically.
Like most teenage prospects, Morales is working on replicating his mechanics in the batter’s box, but should improve after receiving daily instruction in the club’s academy.
For now, the youngster can play any position on the diamond, although in the future his physical size will slow him down and he could play one of the corners of the infield or outfield. His powerful arm, soft hands and excellent footwork will help him transition to another position when needed, showcasing his versatility.
Scouts have praised Morales’ ability and great baseball knowledge, as the 17-year-old prospect has demonstrated great leadership skills. The young Spaniard trains in the Dominican Republic with MLB Trainer Partnership Program members Fausto García and Jaime Ramos.
The international signing period has been extended until December 15, 2024.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball