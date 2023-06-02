Amanda Seyfried to star in Peacock limited series

Amanda Seyfried ready to act in long shining riverAn upcoming Peacock limited series that is described as a suspense thriller.

What is Long Bright River about?

According to Variety, Long Bright River is based on the Liz Moore novel of the same name. It tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood that has been hit hard by the opioid crisis. However, when a string of murders begin in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that his personal history may be related to the case.

Nikki Toscano (The Offer, Hunters) will executive produce alongside Moore, adapting her 2020 book, with Toscano serving as showrunner. Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Amanda Lewis will executive produce for the original film and Amy Pascal will executive produce for Pascal Pictures. Hagar Ben-Asher (Bad Boy, Dead Women Walking) will direct and executive produce the first episode.

The series comes from Sony Pictures Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is based on Moore’s New York Times bestselling novel Long Bright River.

Seyfried, who won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, also recently starred in the Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room alongside Tom Holland. Her previous television shows also include Big Love, Veronica Mars, and the Twin Peaks revival. In addition to starring in Mean Girls, Mamma Mia, and the 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables, Seyfried earned an Oscar nomination for Mank in 2021.

“Long Bright River tells a story about the collective power of an underprivileged community,” said series creators and executive producers Liz Moore and Nikki Toscano. “We are thrilled that Amanda Seyfried will lead this series exploring how people who may initially be considered victims can band together to reclaim their power. Moore’s family history and her work with loss-prevention and community-service organizations in Philadelphia informed the series, which aims to portray with compassion the lives of people struggling with addiction and the family members who love them.