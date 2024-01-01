Amazon earns €600 on this amazing laptop with 16GB RAM and fast charging

However none of this would be possible without its 14-core Intel Core i7 processor, with which you get solid performance and multitasking at maximum speed. It has 16 GB RAM (with the possibility of expansion up to 32 GB) and a 512GB SSD Hard Drive (Which you can expand up to 1TB). So you will see that it is a nimble computer with fast loading times.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen7 is a laptop designed to give you the best possible performance. It has a high quality screen of 15.6 inches Full HD and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. It makes everything look sharp, brightly colored and completely fluid. You will enjoy games and movies in the best quality.

If you are looking for the best laptop, it is interesting that you keep in mind some of its key features so that money is not wasted. The main thing is to review its capacity and performance, as well as autonomy when we work outside the home. This Lenovo has everything you’re looking for, especially for its great price.

This Lenovo laptop is powerful graphic card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with which you can enjoy impressive graphics performance from 6GB of memory. It also features Ampere technology, RT Core, and Tensor Core for realistic ray tracing and exceptional performance for demanding games and creative applications.

Another thing in its favor is that it has a system refrigeration It helps keep the temperature under control if you use it intensely for hours. It is also maintained silence So that its use is convenient. Furthermore, it has a beautiful design and minimalist style so that it does not go unnoticed if you use it outside the home or office.

As far as connections are concerned it is Wi-Fi 6 So that you can enjoy a smooth experience with less lag and low latency. It is perfect for gamers and workers who need a powerful computer.

Take advantage of your 43% discount

The discount given by Amazon on this laptop is fantastic. It has never been so cheap, so it is considered an authentic gift from the three wise men. Due to its 43% discount the price has dropped from 1,399 euros 799 euros, Yes, you will save 600 euros on one of the most luxurious Lenovo computers.

Luckily, if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to enjoy free shipping And fast delivery in just 48 hours. So it will arrive just in time for the most magical night of the year. If you’re not a Prime customer yet, you can get a thirty-day trial by signing up through this link. do not think about it!