Amazon has that projector that is very popular…

technology is being re-invented and is one of the new fashion To enjoy the best high quality audiovisual content at home projector like this model wifi, Bluetooth And full hd He Amazon available to all spain,

It is a device that can be easily connected mobileHe laptop Wave Gun Shot How to run any material on the wall at home without using TV, This model has hd quality And 4K And it’s on sale now Proposal Glow. They have home delivery on Amazon Jerez de la Frontera And all of Spain in the shortest time.

Amazon Full HD 1080P 4K WiFi Bluetooth Projector

Amazon has established itself as a market leader when it comes to the best technology and a good example of this is Full HD 1080P 4K WiFi Bluetooth Projector Whose native resolution is 1920x1080p. It has a high brightness level of 9000 lumens and a contrast ratio of up to 1000:1.

This projector from Amazon includes high-end digital processing chips that achieve a large range of NTSC colors for sharper and more vivid image quality. Additionally, this projector model allows you to mirror the screen wirelessly to connect Mobile phone And tablet.

Full HD 1080P 4K WiFi Bluetooth Projector 3 at Amazon

Although it also includes an audio output bluetooth 5.0Compatible with speakers And headphones, This built-in speaker has 360° stereo surround sound to fully enjoy any audiovisual playback. This design has become one of the most requested through the Amazon Spain website and this is not surprising given its great features.

allows you to enjoy the movie big screen From 50” to 300”. The projection distance can range from 1.5 to 7 meters. Additionally, the digital zoom option allows you to reduce the image size from 100% to 50%.

Full HD 1080P 4K WiFi Bluetooth Projector at Amazon

This model of The projector has 2 USB/HDMI ports, 1 3.5mm AV/Audio portYou can connect it to Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromebook. DVD, ps4, etc. Optical glass lenses have really efficient light transmission to be able to enjoy all types of content movies And series In HD quality as if they were inside Cinemabut without moving couch From home.

Features of Full HD 1080P 4K WiFi Bluetooth Projector

Built-in Function: Dual 2.4G/5G WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Model: WiMiUS Ultimate K1.

Brightness: 9500 lumens (bag included).

Native resolution: 1920x1080P (Maximum resolution: 4K Ultra HD).

Contrast ratio: 10,000:1.

4-Point and 4D Keystone Correction.

Simultaneous: Vertical and horizontal ± 50°.

Zoom Function: 50% to 100%.

Image size: 50-300 inches.

SRS Hi-Fi Stereo Sound: Powerful integrated 10W speaker.

Lamp life: 100,000 hours.

Projection Mode: Side or Front Projection/Fixed on Ceiling.

Projector Interface: 2 HDMI/USB ports, 1 3.5mm AV/Audio port.

Full HD 1080P 4K WiFi Bluetooth Projector at Amazon

Full HD 1080P 4K WiFi Bluetooth Projector Price.

This HD projector model is not only known for its great features but also happens to have a flash offer through Amazon where you can request for its final price. 158 euros After applying till 40% off, if you have the option main You can receive this product to your home in Jerez de la Frontera or anywhere in Spain without shipping costs and in record time.