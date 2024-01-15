Amazon offers: incredible discounts and prices for spring

e-commerce giant Amazon recently announced that from Tuesday, March 20 to Monday, March 25 It will have its first shopping event for the spring season.

During Amazon’s “Big Spring Sale” you can buy home goods, fashion, accessories, sports equipment, tools, beauty products, and more at 40% to 50% off, including Amazon devices like the Echo and Kindle.

Amazon indicated in the statement that it will launch new promotions every day during this week Amazon Prime members will have access to special offers and thus get some saving opportunities on their favorite items.

According to the statement, The retail giant has nearly 300 million products available with free Prime shipping And “Millions of the most popular items are available with free same-day or next-day delivery.”

The company assured that for this season, deliveries will be fast and reliable as last year it managed to deliver more than four billion units in the United States.

Are the offers only for Prime customers?

Although being an Amazon Prime member has its advantages as you can already avail of the offers, apart from other benefits, It is not actually necessary to be a member to participate in the Big Spring Sales.

Now, if you’re looking for exclusive access, Amazon Prime subscribers pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year. If you want to join and avail the benefits, you can do so through the following link https://www. amazon.com/amazonprime.

keep reading: