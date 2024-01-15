Venezuela vs Italy Live Today: Minute-by-minute friendly match by FIFA date

Italy, for its part, held a ‘meet and greet’ with its fans in the United States.
with salomon rondon and other figures, Venezuela published a behind-the-scenes photo shoot of its new shirt. All this within a few hours of the clash with Italy.
Venezuela Will see action for the first time in 2024 when they face each other Today Thursday, March 21, in the United States ItalyIt is also considered historic in a friendly match as both the teams came together on the same field for the first time.
how come venezuela
,red wine‘, which comes in clear football evolution, is going through one of the best moments of the last decade as it is one of revelation CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup,
their’s Fernando Batista They are ranked fourth in the World Cup qualifying circuit with 9 points as a result of 2 wins, 3 draws and only 1 loss. His last appearance was in a 1–1 draw against Peru at the National Stadium in Lima.
Now to stand on the right foot in 2024,’lalaneros‘They will measure their level against the four-time world champions. “It’s great to reunite with the group and compete again after the final qualifying date in November,” commentedball‘Batista.
How to come to Italy
,Azuri‘Live a favorable context with Luciano Spalletti As a strategist, he is very close to reaching Euro 2024 by finishing second in Group C, beating England and Ukraine. Specifically, they have 4 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses in eight matches.
However, the main focus is on classifying a world CupSomething they have not achieved since their participation in Brazil 2014. He has since been unable to earn tickets to compete at the Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 tournaments.
How has Venezuela performed against European opponents
- Venezuela 0-10 Yugoslavia
- Venezuela 1-1 the Soviet Union
- Venezuela 0-2 spain
- Venezuela 0-2 France
- Venezuela 1-1 denmark
- Venezuela 23 spain
- Venezuela 3-0 estonia
- Venezuela 0-1 Swiss
- Venezuela 1-0 austria
- Venezuela 2-0 sweden
- Venezuela 0–3 spain
- Venezuela 0-5 spain
- Venezuela 4-0 moldova
- Venezuela 1-0 malt
- Venezuela 0-1 iceland
Possible alignments for Venezuela vs Italy
Venezuela:Rafael Romo; Alexander Gonzalez, Yordan Osorio, Wilker Angel, Miguel Navarro; Jefferson Savarino, Jr. Moreno, Cristian Caceres Jr., Jose Martínez, John Murillo; Jovani Bolivar, Salomon Rondon.
Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Buongiorno, Federico DiMarco; Davide Fratesi, Jorginho, Nicolo Barella; Niccolò Zaniolo, Giacomo Raspadori, Federico Chiesa.
Where to watch Venezuela vs Italy
He Venezuela vs ItalyThe first-ever meeting between the two national teams is considered to be a historic match, which will be played this Thursday, March 21 in Miami, United States. transmission signal will be movistar sports (Peru) and in venevision,
It is important to mention this Infobay Peru Through its website the international friendly will be in charge of previewing all the events, minute by minute and following the final summary with videos.
venezuela vs italy schedule
The international friendly match between Venezuela and Italy will be held at the DRV PNK Stadium. 4:00 pm. In Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States (Miami). Meanwhile, in Bolivia and Venezuela it will be at 5:00 pm. For its part, in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay it will be at 8:00 pm. In Mexico, the duel will start at 3:00 pm.