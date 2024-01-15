Venezuela vs Italy Live Today: Minute-by-minute friendly match by FIFA date

Italy, for its part, held a ‘meet and greet’ with its fans in the United States.

Behind the scenes of Venezuela’s photo session before the clash with Italy.

with salomon rondon and other figures, Venezuela published a behind-the-scenes photo shoot of its new shirt. All this within a few hours of the clash with Italy.

Venezuela Will see action for the first time in 2024 when they face each other Today Thursday, March 21, in the United States Italy It is also considered historic in a friendly match as both the teams came together on the same field for the first time.

how come venezuela

,red wine‘, which comes in clear football evolution, is going through one of the best moments of the last decade as it is one of revelation CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup,

their’s Fernando Batista They are ranked fourth in the World Cup qualifying circuit with 9 points as a result of 2 wins, 3 draws and only 1 loss. His last appearance was in a 1–1 draw against Peru at the National Stadium in Lima.

Now to stand on the right foot in 2024,’lalaneros‘They will measure their level against the four-time world champions. “It’s great to reunite with the group and compete again after the final qualifying date in November,” commentedball‘Batista.