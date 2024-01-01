Amber Heard comes forward again and shares a rare photo of her daughter

He had not posted anything on Instagram for about 6 months. Amber HeardWho went to Spain after the explosive case against her Johnny Deppbroke their news on Instagram in early 2024.

Amber Heard broke this relative media silence to celebrate the releaseAquaman and the Lost Kingdoma film that made box office flop, on her way. ,After all this time, Aquaman 2 made a splash (sorry, that’s too simple). Thank you to all my fans for their continued support and the return of Mera in Aquaman. thank you so much”, The person playing the heroine wrote. Johnny Depp’s ex published some photos, including one with her daughter oonagh page On the film set. At the age of two, he was born Surrogate mother,

,Four years ago I decided I wanted a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now understand how important it is for us women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny., “I hope that one day we get to a point where we understand that it’s okay to not necessarily want a ring before you can find a cradle.” They made the announcement on April 8, 2021, shortly after Oonagh Paige’s arrival.