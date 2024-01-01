Michael Brantley retires after 15 seasons in GL

As the Houston Astros were crowned the 2022 World Series champions, they gathered jubilantly on the stage, the Commissioner’s Trophy soon in their hands. Michael Brantley, His teammates made sure that was the case.
The smiles around Brantley tell the story: After 1,430 major league games, he had earned his World Series ring.
Brantley had not seen action since June 26 of that season after undergoing right shoulder surgery for the fourth time, but his teammates wanted him to be among the celebrations.
“That was the most special part for me,” Brantley recalled in a phone interview with MLB.com on Thursday. “My teammates made me stand in the middle and asked me to lift the trophy. I still get goosebumps thinking about it. I’ll always remember it.”
Now, Brantley is entering retirement after a standout career in which he hit .298 in 10 seasons with Cleveland and .298 in five seasons with Houston. Ranger hit 129 home runs and drove in .720 runs in those 15 seasons, in which he was called to five All-Star Games.
“I have young kids and now it’s time to be a dad first and foremost,” Brantley said.
