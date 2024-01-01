The Samsung Galaxy S24 already has its presentation date

SAMSUNG It was announced that the next Unpacked would take place on January 17 at exactly 3:00 pm Argentina time. Although it was not officially reported, it is believed that this will be the presentation of the new high-end Samsung Galaxy S24 cell phones, the successor to the S23 (pictured above).

He galaxy unpacked It will be held at the SAP Center located in San Jose, California. This venue hosts hockey games, and for the first time it will serve to introduce the world to the terminals that make up the Samsung Galaxy S24 family.

Specifications And the design of these cell phones has been circulating on the Internet for months. For Samsung and other technology manufacturing companies, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep their upcoming terminals a secret, and it was no exception with the new generation.

Three different models are expected. First Samsung Galaxy S24Which will integrate a 6.1″ AMOLED screen, FullHD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The Samsung Galaxy S24 will come with a 6.6″ panel, which will share the same resolution and refresh rate as its smaller brother.

Both models will have a triple rear camera with a 50 MP main lens, 12 MP ultra wide angle and 10 MP telephoto lens. Therefore, the camera with the highest performance will remain exclusive to the top-of-the-range terminal: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra,

Its main sensor will reach 200 megapixels with 2x optical zoom and 100x spatial zoom. Another interesting thing about this model is that, like its main competitor in the market iPhone 15 ProWill have a titanium body.

This will make it lighter, but also more resistant. The screen will measure 6.8 inches with QHD resolution and a brightness of 2,600 nits. All Samsung Galaxy S24 will have a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,

It is the best that can be found on Android devices. As for the battery, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 are betting on 4,000 and 4,900 mAh respectively, the Ultra will have 5,000 mAh. everyone will arrive together android 14,

Samsung Galaxy S24: Focus on Artificial Intelligence

After a leak that comes from the creation of Product leaflet in digital storeDetails of artificial intelligence (AI) functions related to the Samsung Galaxy S24 were discovered.

Regarding information leaked from S24 UltraThis is how its AI functions and other key sections are described:

live translation : Speak foreign languages ​​instantly with live translation from the Samsung Phone app.

: Speak foreign languages ​​instantly with live translation from the Samsung Phone app. night photography zoom – Brighten your nights with night photography on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Do you want to see further? Zoom from a distance, even in low light conditions.

– Brighten your nights with night photography on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Do you want to see further? Zoom from a distance, even in low light conditions. Editing with Generative AI : Move or delete objects. Fill in the blanks with generic editing. Requires Samsung account and internet connection.

: Move or delete objects. Fill in the blanks with generic editing. Requires Samsung account and internet connection. high resolution : Share every detail of the most fascinating moments of your daily life in nature, faithful to true colors with the industry leading 200 megapixel camera.

: Share every detail of the most fascinating moments of your daily life in nature, faithful to true colors with the industry leading 200 megapixel camera. screen display: Take your streaming and gaming to the extreme with your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Whether you’re watching content, playing games, or even typing, the bright, flat screen will give you more room to do what you love.

For this S24 and S24 PlusThe sheet describes its AI functions as well as other sections as follows: