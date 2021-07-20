Jeff Bezos and his three tips for any entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos is one of the most successful individuals in recent years, his ability computing And this Business He founded the multinational technology company in 1994 Amazonwhich was the most popular brand Evaluation By 2023, with a total of $299.28 billion.

This trading company electronic And computing services became famous due to Marketing which was implemented by its creators, which identified it Slogan “A to Z” means you can find just about anything within its platform.

Amazon was founded in 1994

Photo: Amazon

On several occasions, Jeff Bezos has demonstrated his enthusiasm for the business world and allowed us to share some of his best advice when pursuing a venture, so below we present three of them.

decide quickly

The founder of Amazon emphasizes that in any endeavor to do something new it is essential to make decisions quickly and efficiently, because this is how you can differentiate between your business and others.

One of the most important things is to stay ahead and differentiate yourself in any company.

invest wisely

If you want to start a business you really believe in, do it judiciously, making small investments wisely without spending all your resources at once.

It is advisable to keep a record of what things worked and what did not, to know what you should invest more in next time and what should be left aside.

Distribute your capital wisely

Photo: Archive

take a break to reflect

It’s important to stop for a moment and think about how you can innovate what you’re doing. From the smallest details to the bigger picture, you can see everything contributes to building a prosperous business.

Who is Jeff Bezos?

Jeffrey Preston Bezos is an American systems engineer and businessman, born in January 1964 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States.

He is the founder and CEO of online shopping company Amazon, in which he currently holds a 7 percent stake. He has been ranked among the world’s richest people twice, ranking fifth in 2015 and first in 2017.

Bezos was the richest man in the world in 2017

Photo: Archive

What did Jeff Bezos study?

Bezos studied degrees in computer science and electrical engineering at Princeton University, from which he graduated in 1986.

His studies allowed him to acquire financial knowledge, as as an undergraduate he obtained a position as a computer scientist in a Wall Street company, which led him years later to occupy a position as a financial analyst. Fell.

How was Amazon born?

During his time on Wall Street, Bezos gained a lot of knowledge about the business world, so he decided to combine his two great talents: computing and finance.

This led him to create cadabra.com in 1994, which was developed for online book sales; However, in 1995 Jeff changed the name of the company to Amazon and gradually began offering a variety of products.

The company started with an investment of $300,000 and by 2018 its valuation already exceeded $150 billion, which shows the great success it has achieved.