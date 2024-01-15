America fans boo Miguel Layun before the game against Azul

in the last tournament Miguel Layun’s career as a professional footballer with the United States, Hobby tired of the team boo him All the time and now that the board has decided to pay tribute before the game against Cruz Azul he repeated the dose,

Eagles they tried to have a big party For a player who led them to three Liga MX titles, at the entrance they gave all fans masks with his face, no matter what shirt they were wearing.

On the court they put titles 11, 12 and 14 which they raised Layun against Cruz Azul twice against Tigres at the Azteca Stadium field.

Before I go out to warm up the equipment, The entire staff came out to make the hallwayAt which point the local sound dedicated a few words to him while fans of both teams booed him.

Tribute ended When Henry Martin, current captain team’s Gave a framed t-shirt So that he can pose with the entire team and win the trophy.

Cruz Azul a special opponent for Miguel Layun

Face Cruz Azul one with us Special meaning for Miguel LayunSince he scored the penalty against them in the final of the Clausura 2013 with which Águilas were crowned champions.

That moment changed Layun’s history as a professional Because that’s how he managed to reverse all the pressure on him to get selected and then make the jump to Europe.