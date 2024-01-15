Are Kendall Jenner and athlete Devin Booker back together again?

Together, apart… together again? The rumor of Kendall Jenner-Devin Booker couple’s comeback has taken the United States by storm.

What if Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker got back together? A few weeks ago this sentence would have seemed completely impossible or completely crazy… but it seems Relations between the two are becoming cordial, MCETV explains everything on this topic!

The superbowl changed everything

Because surprise for fans in 2022: after good years and good understanding, the two stars parted ways, It also has to be said that it seems quite difficult to follow the schedule of NBA basketball player Devin Booker with the Phoenix Suns.

Forced to play on different courts every week across the United States, Devin Booker has little time for himself, Even less so for Kendall Jenner, who juggles between her brand, fashion shows, filming… in short, the life of a successful entrepreneur.

These schedules that don’t allow time for themselves have taken their toll on the couple. After two years of dating, both of them went their separate ways. paths that ended and crossed againDuring the Super Bowl, in early February.

In fact, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker avoided breaking up with each other as soon as they broke up. On the contrary, people around him spread the word that they “Hold on to each other” in the media. A way to show that the break is neither fixed nor explosive.

That’s why fans don’t seem surprised To find two ex-girlfriends together, except that tmz Goes on: The two will no longer be just ex-lovers. they will actually do it decided to renew a real relationship…but which has no name at present.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seeing each other again, nothing official yet Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/F8v6puhp0d – TMZ (@TMZ) 23 February 2024

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, do they match?

In fact, this appearance in the Superbowl marked Beginning of a new phase in the relationship, second step? A simple Devin Booker match in Dallas. While visiting the Mavericks, the Suns leader had a favorite supporter.

According to sources present at the American Airlines Center, Kendall Jenner came to support her ex, Or her boyfriend. Or just his friend…TMZ is trying to solve the questions related to his name.

Actually, the model Just broke up with bad bunny, reggaeton star. After recovering from this breakup, she is here with her ex-boyfriend. An ex with whom relations remain cordial… who else In fact no permanent partner has been found.

As a result, the American media is coming to survey the people around them to find out where Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker stand. Answer ? A casual relationship, no name, non-specific, And this, even if the reconciliation seems clear and obvious for a month.

It remains to be seen whether this is just a fluke. Or the affection of both the stars towards each other brought them together more than a year after their breakup. People close to the couple nevertheless reassure us: there is no question of hurry, both take their time. to be continued!