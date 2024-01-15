Scandal in Bucaramanga due to video of a couple having sex in public

03:18 pm



Bucaramanga residents are infuriated after a recording was released A couple is seen having sex without any shame on the stairs and platform. In the surroundings of the so-called “Cuadra Play” in the Cabecera del Llano sector of the capital of Catalonia.

After the incident, which was captured on Friday, residents of the area and passersby who witnessed the scene made various comments but the couple still took no action and continued the act. The video went viral.

Mayor of Bucaramanga, Jaime Andres Beltran He spoke after what happened and said that it was a shameful and despicable incident.

“Something is happening to our society, our moral decline is taking place This is leading us to such low level things, which is disrespectful not only to the woman, but also to the community,” said the local leader.

He also reported that he led a security council focused on dealing with “cuadra play” and various public order incidents around this commune of Cabasera.

Three strategies were established in that council. will be the first Closing time of various establishments is 2 in the morning and control of regulated sound for these; the second one is Control over the presence of minors in the area; And finally, Control of fights, brawls and drug sales.

it is expected that The measures will come into effect this weekend and compliance with regulations by establishments. still, Many acts of disorder and violence are recorded outside these businesses, not inside them, Therefore, the community hopes that the authorities’ measures will ensure order and security in the area.

Finally, the mayor concluded by saying Police have started searching for the couple who acted in the video, who will be punished In accordance with the rules governing these types of public situations.