America has again banned the sale of Apple Watch

Bad news for Apple. According mark gurmanOf bloomberggovernment of The United States once again bans the marketing of Apple Watch models Who are involved in a patent dispute with Masimo, a company specializing in medical technology. Thus, the people of Cupertino are obliged to immediately stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in physical Apple stores and online stores.

In late December, Apple managed to prevent a ban on the sale of the Apple Watch. This happened after he exercised his right to appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The body inspected the changes introduced by Apple and ruled in their favor.

Of course, the International Trade Commission (ITC) spoke out and opposed the appeal, calling Apple’s solution “weak and unconvincing.” He said that the company was not aware of the harm caused to Massimo and that the appeal could also be seen as “permission to continue infringing the patent”.

It is clear that the executives were not convinced after analyzing the modifications made by Apple. Therefore, the veto became active again.

Until the legal conflict with Massimo is definitively resolved, the Apple Watch will not return to stores. However, Apple has another “escape” way: making the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 worse. In particular, under the leadership of Tim Cook Can disable blood oxygen monitor on Apple WatchWhose hardware infringes some of Masimo’s patents.

Will the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 be left without a blood oxygen monitor?

Before this whole storm erupted, Massimo had already warned that Apple would be unable to resolve the situation, because the violation of its technology existed not at the software level, but at the hardware level. Nevertheless, the Californian company was confident in solving the problem through a software solution. In the end, it was a solution to buy some time and maintain marketing for two weeks.

“We don’t think it can work, it shouldn’t, because our patent has nothing to do with software” Massimo.

If Apple really wants executives to give it the green light to resume Apple Watch sales, it will have to leave the Series 9 and Ultra 2 without that feature. Or, sit down for a chat with Massimo, a path that doesn’t seem feasible at the moment.

Was Massimo in a position to negotiate with Apple? Yes, but with one condition. Joe Kiani, CEO of Masimo, said that Apple had to apologize publicly before joining talks, From that moment on, it seemed impossible for both sides to reach an agreement.

Now we have to wait for Apple’s next step. But, from the looks of things, it’s almost a fact that they will have to disable the Apple Watch’s blood oxygen monitor. No matter how they decide to move forward, the scars this case will leave will never fade.

