America vs. Juarez: Lineups confirmed for J4

America and Juárez will face each other on matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024, a duel in which it is expected have a lot of emotionsBecause Aguila knows they can be the heroes of the tournament again They want to overthrow the government against the bravesTo remain in first place for another date.

Andre Jardin has already prepared for the game at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium Most of its stars recoveredIn which the starting 11 has worked except for a few losses. Fully confident of receiving three units as a visitorA situation in which he does not know defeat.

for its part, Juarez knows he is judged against the Mexican football champions And is currently the most complete team, at the same time it is the team that plays the best in the league. Thus, The soccer players are focused on performing in front of American fans.Since fans are also expected to be present in large numbers to experience this spectacle.

Although a clash of equals is expected, Betting houses lean in favor of US victory, So the Eagles have the advantage in terms of historical background. Of the last five matches, Copa team has won four And only one from Juarez.

Imago 7 | The Eagles want to remain on top of the general table.

Possible US alignment to confront Juarez

louis Malagon

israel kings

Igor Lichnovsky

ramon juarez

cristian calderon

Richard Sanchez

alvaro fidalgo

Julian Quinones

diego valdes

salvador reyes

ilian hernandez

coach andre jardin

Juarez’s probable lineup to receive America