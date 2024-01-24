America vs. Juarez: Lineups confirmed for J4

Liga MX
The Azulcrema team is set to visit the border and reunite the three.
America and Juárez will face each other on matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024, a duel in which it is expected have a lot of emotionsBecause Aguila knows they can be the heroes of the tournament again They want to overthrow the government against the bravesTo remain in first place for another date.
Andre Jardin has already prepared for the game at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium Most of its stars recoveredIn which the starting 11 has worked except for a few losses. Fully confident of receiving three units as a visitorA situation in which he does not know defeat.
for its part, Juarez knows he is judged against the Mexican football champions And is currently the most complete team, at the same time it is the team that plays the best in the league. Thus, The soccer players are focused on performing in front of American fans.Since fans are also expected to be present in large numbers to experience this spectacle.
Although a clash of equals is expected, Betting houses lean in favor of US victory, So the Eagles have the advantage in terms of historical background. Of the last five matches, Copa team has won four And only one from Juarez.
Possible US alignment to confront Juarez
- louis Malagon
- israel kings
- Igor Lichnovsky
- ramon juarez
- cristian calderon
- Richard Sanchez
- alvaro fidalgo
- Julian Quinones
- diego valdes
- salvador reyes
- ilian hernandez
- coach andre jardin
Juarez’s probable lineup to receive America
- sebastian jurado
- jose abela
- jose garcia
- arturo ortiz
- francisco calvo
- sebastian saucedo
- diego chavez
- denzel garcia
- Jesus Venegas
- aviles hurtado
- aitor garcia
- Michael Santos
- DT Diego Mejia
(TagstoTranslate)Clausura 2024(T)Club América(T)FC Juarez