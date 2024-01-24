Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ hits streaming for the first time: Here’s where to watch

Crossroad Streaming is finally hitting.





The 2002 film, which marks Britney Spears’s first starring role, will arrive on Netflix in February. 15. The film has not been available on streaming platforms or digital retailers since its release.





Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning and Britney Spears in ‘Crossroads’.

Paramount/Getty





Crossroad Spears’ character Lucy reunites with her childhood best friends Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning). The trio embark on a cross-country road trip with Mimi’s friend Ben (Anson Mount) that takes them in unexpected – and sometimes dark – directions.





The film, which was written by future mogul Shonda Rhimes, returned to theaters last October to coincide with the release of Spears’ memoir, For Two Nights, the woman inside me, When the re-release was announced, director Tamra Davis said, “I recently re-watched it Crossroad And was so thrilled by the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible cast brings to the screen. It’s absolutely captivating to watch Brittany, and Shonda show us her early expertise in writing complex female characters.”





Britney Spears.

Paramount/Getty





Netflix announced the news on social media. “The first film starring the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming… but that’s about to change!”. a dreamer wrote, “We are pleased to announce that Crossroad “It will finally be available on Netflix globally starting February 15th.”









Crossroad It also stars Kim Cattrall, Justin Long, Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays a younger version of her sister Brittany’s character.





