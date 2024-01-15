América vs. Tigres, the new “clásico” of the MX League.

America against tigersA match that haunts other greats as this rivalry has in recent years become a ‘mini classic’ due to the number of titles won and disputed finals. Liga MX,

It’s no secret that the varsity team is the team that has had the most growth and relevance in the league, and although the number of fans is still far from over, trends show that the number of Cats fans in the country stands at 3.7 percent. Will increase.

In economic terms, the América and Tigres teams are always in the top 3, competing solely for their jobs. rash, Which has also become an ideal institution in this sense. Inside the Copa they know that Tigres is an opponent that competes better than the best and has earned a place among the most anticipated matches of the tournament, although they do not fail to highlight that the classics are the most important matches. Are.

including, santiago naveda The Águilas football player assured in a press conference that because of the dominance of the players he does not see them as “his children” from the inside Shivaj, blue Cross And America.

“You never talk about kids like that, they are always great rivals, you have to give them maximum respect, it’s good for America, respect them and go on to win classics. Match against Tigres Very important, they have been performing very well in recent years.” Better results,” the Americanist commented.

Reasons that make America vs. Tigres a “little classic”

economically strong

América and Tigres have dominated the economic issue in Liga MX, with Rayados always being the most expensive teams in Mexican football.

league dominators

From 2010 to date, Tigres has won 12 national and international championships, while the US has won 8 titles.

they act in the finals

In the last decade, América and Tigres have played in 3 league finals, 2 of which were in favor of Águilas and one in favor of Felinos.

player exchange

diego lanez, sebastian cordova, diego reyes And jesus molina They are some of the players who have defended both shirts in recent years.

hobby percentage

With an increase of 3.7%, Tigres MX looks to reach more fans in the league, with America being the one that dominates the region by attracting 19% of fans.

The most recent confrontation between the US and Tigres

steps/day Result Final Vuelta Apertura 2023 America 3-0 Tigres final first apertura 2023 Tigers 1-1 America Inauguration Day 17 2023 Tigres 0-0 America day 11 finale 2023 Tigres 0-2 America Inauguration Day 12 2022 America 2-1 Tigres day 16 finale 2022 Tigres 0-2 America Inauguration Day 15 2021 America 1-0 Tigres day 14 finale 2021 tigers 1-3 usa Inauguration Day 16 2020 America 3-1 Tigres day 2 finale 2020 America 1-0 Tigres

