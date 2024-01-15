Before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, there was a magical weekend where Rihanna performed

All eyes were on the pre-wedding weekend in early March 2024Anant Ambani and of -Radhika Merchant since Rihanna Seen there. Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Karlie Kloss…The guest list was particularly impressive. Even the costumes. First Night, -Radhika wore a dress versace tailor-made Blake Lively Met Gala in 2022.

A wonderful weekend to celebrate Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s upcoming wedding

Anant AmbaniWho heads the energy branch of the company Reliance IndustriesAnd -Radhika MerchantMarketing Director of Family Business Encore HealthcareThey met through mutual friends during an outing in 2017. “From the first meeting, something special happened between us. We started dating soon after,” Believe -Radhika In Vogue.

For this we will have to wait till 2023an ant Demand -Radhika In marriage. The request takes place at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, a sacred Hindu site on the banks of the Banas River. After the formal engagement ceremony, a dinner is organized with their parents, grandparents and siblings. A little later Antilla has a surprise engagement party at her family’s house. Ambani In Mumbai, with extended family members and friends. “The best evening of my life”, says -Radhika,

The weekend before the wedding and the signing (a traditional Indian pre-wedding event) takes place a year later at whose house? Ambani In Jamnagar, Gujarat. This event lasted for three days. “We wanted to organize it in Jamnagar to honor our roots and our family heritage,” explains -Radhika, “It’s here too an ant, We spend a lot of time there. Grandma is also herean ant, Kokilaben, was born. In short, our heart is in this city! ,

Who says luxurious celebration, long preparation on a very large scale

domain of Ambani Covers over 300 hectares and includes a mango orchard as well as a huge animal rescue center called Vantara, This couple would love to open up Vantara for the people. she is the mother ofan ant, Neeta Mukesh Ambani, who organized this pre-wedding weekend over a span of three months. he chose to call Manish Malhotra, an Indian designer celebrated for his Bollywood costumes. The latter was named creative director of the event. “We had a meticulous schedule to follow. say, it really allowed us to bring this event to life -Radhika, thanks for doing Manish, No one could have made something this good in such a short time.” sister ofan ant, Ishaand her sister-in-law, stanzaSupported her mother and future sister-in-law during the preparations. -RadhikaFor his part, asked Rhea Kapoor To be the main stylist of the event.

first party full of surprises

1,500 guests arrived on the 1ster March to Jamnagar for the beginning of the festival. First Night, -Radhika wore a dress versace Specially designed light pink color as well as specially designed jewelery Parthiv Mehta Of Kantilal Chhotelal, an antDuring this time he wore Sherwani dolce and gabbana custom made.