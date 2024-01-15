American airline JetBlue will leave these cities and cancel routes in 2024. rppusa

The low-cost airline will drop cities and cut 16 routes, some of which will be in the United States.
jetblueOne of the most famous airlines of all usaannounced it would drop five cities across the country and cut 20 routes, including some cities in Los Angeles, California and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The company explained these measures in an internal memo. business Insider, Dave Zehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, said the airline will drop five cities. Starting from 13th June 2024,
these changes have been raised For improve serviceThe airline ranked last in baggage handling, punctuality, tarmac delays, excessive delays and flight cancellations in 2023.
5 cities JetBlue will leave in 2024
According to information shared by business InsiderThe five market outlets are as follows:
- Bogota Colombia
- Quito, Ecuador
- Lima, Peru
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Newburgh, New York
Routes canceled by JetBlue in 2024
Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale are the cities most affected by route cuts. The sections that will be canceled are as follows:
- angel: Shorter routes with Cancún (Mexico), Puerto Vallarta (Mexico), Las Vegas, Miami, Reno, San Francisco, Seattle and Liberia (Costa Rica).
- Fort Lauderdale: Routes intersect with Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Quito (Ecuador), Atlanta, Austin, Nashville, New Orleans and Salt Lake City.
- Between JFK in New York and Detroit.
- Between Orlando and Salt Lake City.
- Between Tampa and Aguadilla (Puerto Rico).
