Olaf Scholz called for continued support of Ukraine in the war against Russia: “Peace without freedom means oppression”

Photo dated March 27 showing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. EFE/EPA/Philip Singer



german chancellor Olaf Scholzcalled his compatriots this Saturday Continue supporting Ukraine in his fight for just peaceInvesting in our security and maintaining unity.

,Peace without freedom means oppression. There is no peace without justice. That is why we support Ukraine in its fight for a just peace for as long as necessary. We also do it for ourselves, for our safety,” Scholz said in a video message on the occasion of Holy Week.

He said that for many decades, peace in Europe has been based on this central principle “Borders must never again be moved by force.”,

However, he said, Russia President’s Vladimir Putin “This principle has been broken”,

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow, Russia on February 15, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters/File

”But it is in our power to make this principle effective again by continuing to support Ukraine decisively and intelligently, by investing more in its security, by remaining united as a country, rather than allowing ourselves to be divided, Especially because it connects us to the belief that law should prevail over violence,” he said.

He added that “this is the prerequisite for peace, especially these days.”

,Our world needs nothing more than peace. “This weekend on Easter, Christians around the world will pray for a more peaceful world,” he said.

after the terrible Hamas terrorist attack against Israelwar exists Middle East“with Terrible consequences for so many innocent people“And for more than two years now, “Ukrainians have suffered a brutal onslaught from Russia,” he recalled.

“They want nothing more than peace. He concluded, “We all want a more peaceful world.”

Ukrainian army is on the defensive On the battlefield, artillery is facing shortage of supplies.American aid stopped in Congress And the EU is not delivering the ammunition on time that it previously promised.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via hotline to US House Speaker Mike Johnson in Kiev, Ukraine, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, March 28, 2024 Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

The Ukrainian president said, “If there is no support from the United States, it means we have no air defense, no Patriot missiles, no jammers for electronic warfare, no 155-millimeter artillery. There are no spheres.” Volodymyr Zelensky during an interview with Washington Post. “It means we will go back, we will go back step by step, baby steps.”

The Ukrainian army’s top commander said, Oleksandr Sirsky, Spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, charles brown, On battlefield issues. An account of the conversation on Telegram said Syrsky discussed “the issue of vital US aid to Ukraine”, including strengthening defenses against Russian air attacks and building fortifications.

“If you need 8,000 rounds of ammunition per day to defend the front line, but for example, you only have 2,000 rounds of ammunition, you have to reduce,” Zelensky explained. Post. “Like? Of course, to go back. Shorten the front line. If it is cut the Russians can move to the big cities.”

“We are trying to find a way not to retreat,” he said, acknowledging that “if steps are not taken to prepare for another retaliatory strike, Russia will take them.” This is what we learned in this war: If you don’t, Russia will,

when the journalist PostAsked by David Ignatius whether Ukraine was running out of interceptors and other air defense weapons to protect its cities and infrastructure, the president responded: “That’s true. I don’t want Russia to know how many air defense missiles we have, but you’re basically right. Without the support of Congress, We will have a severe shortage of missiles. this is the problem. “We are increasing our air defense systems, but it is not enough.”

(With information from EFE and Reuters)