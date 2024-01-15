Colleagues, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lena Situations boldly reinvent the evening bun

Adele Exarchopoulos and Lena Situations proved that the bun is the best evening hairstyle during the event hosted by YSL Beauty.

Adele Exarchopoulos and Lena Mahfouf, known as “Lena Situations,” were a can’t-miss Yves Saint Laurent evening celebrating the opening of a beauty pop-up on March 25. Both the ladies also shone with a beauty look that was a mix of elegance and glamour. In terms of hairstyles, there was one winner: the bun.

Adele Exarchopoulos and Lena Situations Bet on the Bun

Along with their all-black looks, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lena Situations chose to put their hair up in a particularly sleek bun. As we can see in the photos posted on the influencer’s Instagram account, Adele Exarchopoulos is wearing a smooth bun Of which not even a hair was missed while Lena Situations had bet on one Connects with retro style, In fact, the bun placed on the top of her head keeps her curly hair in place perfectly. That extra thing that makes all the difference? There short bangs Styled on the side of the face. The two take the famous pose of players Ronaldo and Messi for the Louis Vuitton campaign, leaning over an improvised chess table, with tubes of lipstick instead of pawns.

© Louis Vuitton/Instagram Lena Situations

Glamorous makeup of Adele Exarchopoulos and Lena Situations

Another similar beauty asset between the 30-year-old actress and the Franco-Algerian entrepreneur: her glamorous makeup. For an even more successful makeup look of the evening, the two young women focused on the eyes. Thus, Adele Exarchopoulos displays a black liner blended with her upper and lower lids to create a smoked look And Lena wears situations dark smoky eyes, given to his outfit. For the rest of the beauty look, she opted for simplicity by opting for uniform colors and nude lips.