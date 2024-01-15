Racuna Jr. RAN 3 and secured Atlanta Series

atlanta braves Defeat for the second consecutive game philadelphia phillies In this Citizens Bank Park, this Saturday, March 30. On this, Ronald Acuna Jr. It was one of the invasion bastions that was clad in wood.

braves Has continued his tremendous momentum in the first two games of the regular season. artillery, who gives orders Brian Snitker, came to light once again. star in this Ronald Acuna Jr., lined up first in the offensive order and as the right fielder. The position he has been used to since his debut mlb,

Ronald Acuna Jr. is still on fire with the bat





In his first afternoon innings he faced the pitcher Aaron Nola, He took a complex ground ball to the side of the third baseman alec bohm, which could not control it. With the speed he has in his feet, he won his first undisputed victory in the game. Later, he scored a run on a home run. ozzy albies,

For his second chance in the batter’s box, he expertly hit a 91 MPH sinker that hit the middle of the diamond. This was especially true in the top of the second inning, with a 3–0 count and a teammate on first. according to the measurement of statcasthit of Ronald Acuna Jr. his bat speed was 108MPH,

He was not so lucky in the third inning, failing on a forced ground out at second base. But he added another hit to his account when he hit a sweeper in the sixth inning. luis ortiz Which returned at the same speed as the previous one.

You may be interested in: Physical risk: Bryce Harper suffered a concussion after colliding with the fence

Braves vs. Philadelphia

The match started with two runs after an infield hit in the first innings. Ronald Acuna Jr.And with his second home run of the season ozzy albies For 2×0.

Phillies He responded to his offensive opportunity with three points that turned the score. of one kyle schwarber and walk twice in a row bryce harper And J.T. realmutohe served Nick Castellanos And Bryson Stott He pulled his teammates with the players not holding, he went up 3×2.

braves He took the lead with three more in the top of the second inning, thanks to a walk Michael Harris II, After this there were doubles orlando archaea And travis d’arnaudplus one hit Jared KelenicThe visiting team regained the lead with 5×3.

a home run matt olson At the top of the third inning, that clocked out at 102.3 MPH. A single from Kelenic also contributed to the cause as he found a teammate at second to dominate the 7×3 match.

A perfect opportunity for the brave

Due to two consecutive singles in the sixth inning, he led a four-run rally. Jared Kelenic And acuña jr productive hits came ozzy albies And a home run by Marcell Ozuna increased the margin to 11×4.

At the end, braves won with a final slate of 12×4, clinched the series by winning two out of three matches. They now have a record of two wins without any losses in the 2024 youth season.

most excellent

atlanta braves

Ronald Acuña Jr.: 5-3, 2 AC, .556 AVG

ozzy albies :4-3, HR, 3 IC, 2 AC

:4-3, HR, 3 IC, 2 AC marcel ozuna :4-1, HR, 3 IC, 1 AC

:4-1, HR, 3 IC, 1 AC Michael Harris II : 4-3, HR, 2B, 3AC, IC

: 4-3, HR, 2B, 3AC, IC orlando archia:4-3, AC

philadelphia phillies

J.T. realmuto : 2-2, 2 CI, 1 AC, BB

: 2-2, 2 CI, 1 AC, BB Bryson Stotts:3-2, 2 IC

For more information about Atlanta Braves, follow our official channel on WhatsApp.