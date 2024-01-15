“We were born to innovate in the health and well-being of our pets”

Today our guest cannot hide her German origins. animal lover Serves from Spain in the region of nutritious pet food,

its mission is Improving the quality and life expectancy of animals, This concern is shared by many people as the number of pets in Spain already exceeds the number of children under 14.

We interview Imke Marx, the woman who revolutionized pet nutrition.

Q: You founded Moiza during the pandemic. How did the project start?

Answer: I think the pandemic has forced all of us to rethink our lives a bit. In my case, I have worked in the health and nutrition field for over ten years. Before creating Moiza, she was the commercial director of a company dedicated to the development of nutraceutical products for human health, and she had long thought that the bio-pharma industry does not give animals the attention they deserve.

Pets, who are part of our families, have been left out of the focus of an industry that can contribute so much to them in terms of health and well-being. And so I decided to quit my job and, right in the middle of the pandemic, I founded Moiza.

Q: And what does Muiza include?

A: Muiza was created to help the health and well-being of animals through dietary supplements, currently specific to dogs and cats, and always through natural ingredients.

In short, we develop our products following the same technologies and processes that the nutraceutical industry uses to create supplements intended for humans. Of course, we formulate each supplement with specific ingredients taking into account the specific needs of your pet, whether their mobility, digestive process, vitality, hair and skin protection, etc.

For example, our best-selling product Zen acts as a natural tranquilizer especially for nervous or anxious pets (either because they have that nature or because they are sensitive to travel, storms, moving, fireworks, May be exposed to stressful situations like etc.). etc.).

And above all, we must highlight that everything we develop uses natural ingredients, such as lavender, passionflower, St. John’s wort, valerian, turmeric, vitamins, minerals and many others, which are beneficial for our dogs. And are formulated to meet the specific needs of cats. ,

Question: A German woman is starting a business in Spain. How do you experience the thrill of starting a business here? it’s worth it?

A: Starting a business isn’t a fortune by any means, but it’s definitely worth it! To be able to devote myself completely to a project that I believe in deeply and am dedicated to animals is a gift.

And in Spain I feel at home, I have lived in Madrid for 15 years and I have never thought of making this project anywhere else. I take advantage of my experience and international contacts to create products, look for new trends and of course sell them from here throughout Europe. In fact, Germany is a very important market for us and I am very happy about that.

Q: Have you always wanted to start your own project?

Answer: Honestly, no. I was very comfortable working in large multinational companies and in fact, before entering the world of bio-pharma and nutraceuticals, my first job was at Nestle.

Now, as the years passed, a personal concern grew, which is to dedicate my professional experience to a project that I am really passionate about and in which I strongly believe, such as Muiza . And my time doing MBA at the Instituto de Empresa in 2017 also helped me a lot on this path, in which I had my first contact, and I would say decisive, with the world of entrepreneurship.

I believe there are entrepreneurs who are “born” and there are those who “make” it along the way, as is my case.

Q: There are now more pets than children under the age of 14. What do you think is the reason for this increase in pets? Do you think this will go further?

A: There have been more pets than children in our Spanish homes for the past few years – about 15 million dogs and cats – and it looks like the trend will remain the same, but the real jump occurred as a result of the pandemic. In two years, from 2019 to 2021, the number of dogs and cats in households in Spain and Europe increased by 40%!

I think the popularity of pets is due to a combination of several factors. On the one hand, we have a work environment that has become more flexible and digital, allowing less presence and more ease to integrate pet care with the work day. On the other hand, more and more young people are preferring to include pets in their families, especially in the current environment in which professional stability is more difficult to find. And similarly, many (elderly) people find companionship and affection in pets.

We all love to be loved and this is something that our dogs and cats provide us unconditionally!

Q: Last year, 288,000 pets were rescued by shelters. Are you worried about abandonment? Do you think there is enough awareness today about the importance of owning a pet?

A: It concerns me very much and I think it’s something that we still have a long way to go as a society. The main reasons for abandonment in Spain are “loss of interest”, “end of hunting season” or “undesirable litter”. This seems to me an outrageous behavior, a lack of responsibility and full humanity, and I am confident that the law will act harshly on anyone who abandons an animal, because ultimately what they are doing is getting rid of a member of their family. Is getting.

I never tire of saying that having a pet is not mandatory, but if you decide to adopt one, it is your responsibility to take good care of it. Pets cannot be capricious, they are living beings, they depend on us for many years and this is a responsibility that we must take very seriously before bringing a furry friend home.

Fortunately, Moiza’s customers are always owners who love their pet very much and take care of it with all affection, they do not hesitate to invest in its health and well-being.

And, knowing that abandonment remains a terrible reality in Spain, at Muiza we regularly collaborate with shelters and thus do our part to help dogs and cats without families while waiting to be adopted. May you have better times.

Q: Where would you like to see Moiza in 5 years?

A: I’m really enjoying the process, seeing more pets benefiting from our products every day, and it’s very gratifying to see their owners thank us for helping their pet with this or that Doing better in the field. We want to provide health and well-being for pets and, therefore, their human families!

We are working hard to reach more pets in Europe and offer them the best products. To achieve this we are adding more people to the team, in addition to developing new very interesting and certainly very healthy products.

And in the coming weeks we will introduce the next new product, of course pet friendly, in addition to inaugurating our new headquarters in Madrid.

If you ask me, I would tell you that we are ambitious and our goal is to become the reference brand in natural food supplements for dogs and cats throughout Europe – and, who knows, we would also like to compete on other continents. Respectively.

Mooiza aims to constantly grow and innovate, always thinking about the well-being and health of pets, and I hope it remains so for many years.

Quick interview with Inam Marx

Q: Do your pets usually eat human food?

Answer: Yes, at home we love to share, but we only give them food that is recommended for dogs. No sugar or products that can make you sick.

Question: Dogs or cats?

A: I’m more of a dog than a cat, but I like both very much.

Question: Your favorite movie with animals,

A: I recommend Alpha, which is very interesting and seeks to represent the prehistoric origins of the bond between dogs (wolves) and humans. It’s a very hot topic, but as a film I like it.

Question: What is the quality you highlight most in your pet?,

A: His curiosity and good humor. They are very fun-loving and always want to participate in all family events.