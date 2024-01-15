Prepare the Best Homemade Fertilizer for Your Camellia

camellia It is a beautiful plant characterized by its delicate flowers, native to the Asian continent, it usually grows in the form of bushes and reaches a height of 80 cm to 2 meters.

According to the International Camellia Society, for these plants healthy development It is essential to follow a fertilization plan throughout the year that ensures they receive the essential nutrients. So, here we share how to make it Homemade Fertilizer What can you do with your kitchen waste?

Camellia. Credit: Kamila Koziot – iStock

The best thing about this fertilizer is that It is prepared from natural ingredients and does not contain chemicals, so it is environment friendly. Below we share the list of ingredients you need and how to prepare and apply it.

Prepare this home compost from your kitchen waste for a flourishing garden

give your camellia And in this simple, but effective way plants get all the nutrients they need Homemade Liquid FertilizerDue to which they will grow faster.

you will need:

unnecessary work

coffee

banana peels

vegetable peels

Water

Homemade liquid fertilizer. Credit: Domoyega – iStock

method of preparation

Collect egg, banana and vegetable peels. Wash the rest of the banana to remove any residue, except for the peel. Then crush the peels or cut them into small pieces. You can support this by using a blender or crushing them with a mortar. In a plastic bottle or container with a lid, add the ground product and the leftover coffee from the coffee maker. Add enough water to cover the surface and mix everything well. Finally, cover it and leave it for a week, during this time you should keep stirring it occasionally. After time, liquefy the ingredients and pour the liquid into a sprayer to apply on your floors,

egg shells they will provide calciumWhile banana will provide potassium helps in swelling, The peels of other vegetables will provide essential minerals and nutrients, while the coffee will help provide the necessary acidity to the soil in which your plants are located. camellia,

it Homemade Fertilizer The blog was shared by camellia flower,