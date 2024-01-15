Attention, moms! This is a traditional Mexican herb that increases breast milk production

He epazoteIt is a traditional Mexican herb, appreciated not only for its flavor in gastronomy, but also recognized for its medicinal properties.

Used by the Mayan and Aztec cultures since ancient times, this plant offers a variety of health benefits.

Epazote’s medicinal properties, described in a report published by the Mexican government, include the ability to ease menstrual pain, ease stomach and intestinal discomfort, eliminate parasites, calm excessive nervousness, and soothe the respiratory tract. . Moreover, it also has the potential to increase production breast milkWhich makes it a valuable resource for breastfeeding mothers.

Also read: Study shows milk from trans women is as good as breast milk

Of course, it should be borne in mind that, before using epazote for medicinal purposes, it is advisable to consult a health professional to determine the appropriate dosage and avoid possible side effects, especially when talking about a method such as Because of the benefits that include the health of the child breast milk,





{{#price}} {{#ap}}



{{/ap}} {{^ap}}



{{/ap}} {{/value}}







Apart from its medicinal properties mentioned above, epazote It is a nutrient rich herb. It contains vitamins A and C, calcium, iron and potassium, which help enrich the diet and promote the general health of the body. It is also a source of limonene, an antioxidant that protects the body’s cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Also read: Learn 7 myths about breastfeeding that you probably believe are true

There are different ways to consume epazote To take advantage of its benefits. One of the most popular is to prepare tea from its leaves. To make this infusion, you can add one tablespoon of epazote to a cup of boiling water, leave it for about 10 minutes, strain the leaves and enjoy the infusion. This drink is not only relaxing, but it also provides an easy and delicious way to incorporate the benefits of epazote into your daily diet.