Bella Thorne celebrates her short film’s award win at the Mammoth Film Festival with her fiance Mark Emms.

Bella Thorne cuddles up with her dashing fiancé Mark Ames in a new photo posted from their trip to California ski resort Mammoth.

The 26-year-old former child actor, who has made her appearances on Disney Channel, was in the city for the latest edition of the Mammoth Film Festival.

Between acting and a career in OnlyFans, she branched out into directing, and participated in film festivals in support of her short film Paint Her Red.

For her efforts, the Mammoth Film Festival honored the flaming-haired actress with the Director’s Award for Achievement in Filmmaking.

Setting her Instagram on fire, Bella celebrated her professional coup by posting several pictures of herself striking a mammoth snow pose with her trophy in hand.

She draped her stunning body in a floor-length black gown that featured not only a vintage chic hood but also a voluminous train.

Bella accentuated her features with makeup including blood-red lipstick and also apparently dyed her hair black to emphasize the Gothic influence.

‘Blizzards and everything and totally worth it,’ wrote Bella, whose previous acting work includes the film Midnight Sun with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick.

‘(T)hank you so much @MammothFilmFestival for Best Director This short film meant so much to me for making it – it involved a labor of love, sweat, tears and fake blood.’

Her album was filled with celebratory photos, including photos from the film premiere in a cherry-red ensemble.

Bella’s hair, which was gathered into an updo as she walked the red carpet in support of her film during the festival, was her signature red hue.

She included a selfie with her smoldering fiancé, a businessman who owns New York City nightspot The Mulberry.

The pair met at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party on a beach in Ibiza in 2022, and a year later – on Mother’s Day last year – he proposed.

Setting her Instagram on fire, Bella celebrated her professional coup by posting several pictures of herself striking a mammoth snow pose with the trophy in hand.

Bella recently revealed that Mark actually gave her five engagement rings so she could try each one on for two weeks before choosing one.

‘He gave me a ring that was very beautiful, and I didn’t think there was anything wrong with it. We actually went through four rings after that one. “This is my fifth,” he said.

‘When I first saw her she looked at my face, and she said: “Yeah, let’s get you a different ring.” And I was like: “What, why?” And he was like: “Well, I can just feel that there’s something not right about it,” she recalled to The Messenger.

‘I said, “What are you talking about, the ring is beautiful! Don’t be silly.” Bella explained to the outlet, “No, I just know you, and I looked at your face, and there was something not right about it. So let’s get another one.” ‘And then he went and got literally four other rings, and it was so ridiculous.’

Mark clearly “wanted it to be perfect,” which is why he encouraged her to “try wearing each ring for two weeks” before deciding on one.

The little thing Bella ultimately decided on, she revealed, was an emerald-cut diamond ring that weighed in at over 10 carats.