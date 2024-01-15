Home run included: Randy Arozarena steals the show in Tampa

randy arozarena He needed very little time to show that he is already a superstar Major League Baseball (MLB)) and started with everything in the 2024 season.

gardener of tampa bay rays He steadied as the games went on, as he collected a few singles in the first two games, both in the second game, against Toronto Blue Jays.

However, in this third match against the Canadian team, the Mantua-born gave his best version and played a key role in the 1×5 victory. rays In this Tropicana Field Of Tampa Bay.

Randy Arozarena joins Tampa

In the third innings when the match was close, there were no runs from either side. randy arozarena He managed to get a ticket from the Japanese Yusei Kikuchi. This ultimately served to break the parity when he saw Amed Rosario register a single.

It won’t take long for the gardener to arrive with wood, as he did in the previous commitment. This time he did not forgive a Kikuchi fastball that remained high up the middle and Cuban took the opportunity to take it 366 feet through right field. This is how they took advantage tampa Up to 0x2. But it wasn’t the last time he would pass the plate to add to the scoreboard.

However, in the seventh chapter, arozarena He managed to hit another single, his fourth hit of the early season, and reach first base. There he used to take advantage of the opportunity and steal in the second base and then reach the porch through the same route.

After this, an undeniable jose caballero This allowed them to add another short line, their third in commitment.

randy arozarena He finished the game 3–2 with three runs, two RBIs, a pair of stolen bases and a home run. Additionally, he increased his average to .364. While Diaz went 0 for 3 with an RBI and is now hitting .417.

