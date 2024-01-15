A “breakfast” of movement that you can incorporate into your life today

It is socially acceptable to go out to smoke or drink coffee. Let’s use that time to take a walk or do some sit-ups instead of spending eight hours sitting in an office.

Call Breaks one of two exercise snack (activities that are recommended to be done every hour or two), can break sedentary lifestyle And preventing the system from being installed can cause health problems in the future.

Does anyone remember the ad?take a break, take a kitkat, Revolutionary It is proposed to make kit kat of exercise, in which you will also stop to rest and breathe… but in this case, instead of sugarPlugging a good dose of oxygen throughout your body.

As baksheeshYou will also generate a lot of beneficial compounds for yourself Brain like endorphin And this dopamine,

What exactly are exercise snacks?

Realizing the concept, these are the little breaks we can make Do it in the middle of daily routineAt home or at work, with exercises lasting a few minutes and of more or less intensity.

the idea is Break a sedentary lifestyle every hour Or “change speed” of our bodies every two hours and avoid mechanism which can ultimately produce metabolic changes Such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or cardiovascular diseases.

These are some examples (you can add more if you have time) Squats (10-15 repetitions)

Heel raises (10-15 repetitions).

Get up and sit on a chair (10-15 repetitions).

Go up and down the stairs several times a day.

Dance a song.

To stretch.

Shop at the supermarket.

Remove furniture from the house.

Take a walk for five minutes after eating food or having dinner.

When you get a call, go.

Play with family members without screens.

Is a sedentary lifestyle the same as physical inactivity?

not enough. A person can be considered an athlete because he performs high intensity exerciseFor example, going out on a bike or playing (so-called) paddle tennis on the weekend. Weekend Warrior) and still be a person motionlessbecause from monday to friday spend more than eight hours without moving from a chair And then she comes home tired and ready to lie down on the couch.

For this reason, for some people, involving exercise snack may be necessary.

Are you afraid of being looked at at work like you’re a squat fanatic?

maybe this is the strange thing Stop smoking or eating chocolate palm trees Something that is socially accepted, something that no one questions, but stop doing five squats He appears to us to be a resident of Mars.

The good news is that you can start introducing Breakfast in your life and not only benefits your physical condition, but also contributes to changing the social discourse.