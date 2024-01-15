American airline JetBlue will leave these cities and cancel routes in 2024. rppusa

The low-cost airline will drop cities and cut 16 routes, some of which will be in the United States.

jetblueOne of the most famous airlines of all usaannounced it would drop five cities across the country and cut 20 routes, including some cities in Los Angeles, California and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The company explained these measures in an internal memo. business Insider, Dave Zehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, said the airline will drop five cities. Starting from 13th June 2024,

these changes have been raised For improve serviceThe airline ranked last in baggage handling, punctuality, tarmac delays, excessive delays and flight cancellations in 2023.

we recommend you

5 cities JetBlue will leave in 2024

According to information shared by business InsiderThe five market outlets are as follows:

Bogota Colombia

Quito, Ecuador

Lima, Peru

Kansas City, Missouri

Newburgh, New York

Routes canceled by JetBlue in 2024

Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale are the cities most affected by route cuts. The sections that will be canceled are as follows: