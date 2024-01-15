American Truck Simulator For PC Free Download 2024

American Truck Simulator PC Version 2024 Free Download

The simulator simulates the life of an American truck driver driving across the United States and delivering important cargo.

There’s nothing like the typical “take it or leave it” in V American Truck Simulator. It’s a strategic and economic simulation that allows us to refuel our vehicles, buy new ones, choose which contracts to sign, and decide which contracts to abandon. One of the most important aspects of this process is the driving, as it is done by the first person in the driver’s seat.

Obeying traffic rules is the prerequisite and obligation of all drivers. Please note that states are governed by their own unique laws, so it is important to follow the guidelines that “pop up” on the screen or you may be fined. Also, you need to find a suitable place to spend the night as the driver will be exhausted from driving.

The program classifies cargo into dangerous goods, valuables and explosives industries. For example, if you’re driving with a tank of gasoline, it’s a critical, explosive, and expensive cargo. They are very important and worthwhile if you carry precious metals. The contract value is determined before signing and the amount of the completed shipment will be immediately transferred to the participant’s account.