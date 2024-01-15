Guts And Glory PC Game Free Download Full Version (v1.0.1)

HakJak and HakJak Productions have developed a 3D simulation video game called Guts and Glory. TinyBuild published the game, which is based on the Unity engine. This single-player game was released on February 15, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Mac OS, and Xbox One. This game is a physics-based racing game where you can choose between A variety of vehicles to avoid obstacles.

Guts And Glory Game Download for PC

What is the game about?

This indie racing game is intended to provide entertainment through bloodshed, which can be avoided by skillfully avoiding numerous obstacles. The characters in Guts and Glory are ordinary individuals who must choose the right vehicle and pace to escape the homicidal chaos. With this racing video game, players will be able to show off their skills on the track or enjoy a variety of fun ways to die. To add to the hilarity, players can use the built-in level creators to design their levels from scratch.

How to play

This casual racing game starts with a father and son racing around a track on bikes. Players must time them properly, use their jumps wisely, and navigate obstacles while avoiding traps like spinning blades, arrows, and wrecking balls. Because these accidents end in flying limbs and decapitations, losing is just as interesting as winning in this game. Depending on the points acquired, the player can use family cars, sports cars or even a quad bike as they progress through the game. Attempts to commit suicide and cross the finish line can earn you extra points. To make the game even more fun, players can build their levels and place traps.

Game features

The goal of this game is to reach the goal and it is full of fun attributes. You will have to explore a wide range of locations, dodging deadly spikes, grenades and other dangerous weapons. Losing is as fun as winning in this game. The features listed below make this game as fun as possible.

Vehicles incorporated with physics.

Vehicles in the game are an important component that will help you traverse the difficult terrains of the game. There are approximately eight different vehicles to choose from to help you explore the game. These vehicles were designed with dynamic destruction and damage in mind. The vehicles present in the game are segregated into different classes called Class A, Class B, Class C and Class F.

Every vehicle has a system designed to understand it. Players will be able to play with self-aware vehicles. The credit is intended for vehicles with artificial intelligence. Each car is designed to cut through traffic or even hunt down players. These AI vehicles vary from bicycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, trucks, and even flying vehicles like helicopters.

Dangers and special articles.

These dangerous elements add toughness to the game and at the same time provide some entertainment. There are around 40 different objects in this category, including cannons, explosives, wrecking balls, circular saws, poop cannons, and much more. These things can be found in surprising places throughout the game, so players must pay attention if they don’t want to die.

Manual ejection of the driver’s body from the car.

The game developers worked on manual ejection of the driver’s body from the vehicle. Players will have to pay more attention and aim carefully at the goal. This feature combines to make players less impulsive and more alert to avoid falling off the vehicle and having to restart the level.

The Halls of Glory have been dedicated to members of the Guts and Glory community. This area is packed with virtual prizes for player achievements, and you might even find some Easter eggs if you’re lucky.

Guts and Glory is a violent racing game with a fun take on a classic genre. Enjoy the thrill of completing a difficult and dangerous course, or be entertained by a broken body with blood splashing everywhere. Enjoy your ride in a variety of cars while avoiding fatal traps, making this game suitable for anyone who appreciates physics simulations.

Guts And Glory: minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 and above

Processor: 2 GHz dual core

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GT 650M / Radeon R9 M375 or higher graphics card (see Additional Notes below).

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 6 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 9 compatible

Guts And Glory – Recommended System Requirement

OS: Windows 7 and above

Processor: i5 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 / Radeon R7 360 or higher graphics card (see Additional Notes below).

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 6 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 9 compatible

Frequent questions

How much space do Guts and Glory take up? Guts and Glory require 6 GB of storage space.

What is the recommended age for Guts and Glory? The game is rated 18+.

Who created the game Guts and Glory? HakJak and HakJak Productions created the game.

