Black and White 2 PC Game Download Full Version Free

Developed by Lionhead Studios and distributed by Electronic Arts, Black and White 2 was released in October 2015. This game is the second installment of Black and White that was released in 2001. It is a real-time strategy video game that also incorporates elements of god game . To know what else Black and White 2 has to offer, you should check out the detailed discussion provided below. Without wasting any more time, go through the plot, gameplay, and features of the game.

Black and White 2 game download for PC

Name black and white 2 Initial release date October 3, 2005 Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, classic Mac OS Designers Peter Molyneux, Ron Millar Developers Codemasters, Feral interactive Series Black White Mode Category PC Games>Action

What is Black and White 2 about?

Players are taken to the scene of a Greek city being ravaged and destroyed by a massive Aztec army after being summoned by pure prayer. Players immediately get to work and rescue helpless people. These people are then transported to a new land with a certain number of faithful refugees.

Later, the players are tasked with establishing a power base from which they would attack the Aztec army and defeat them. To do this, players must conquer the Norse, Aztecs, and Japanese, whether by coercion or peace. The theme of prophecy exists in Black and White 2. This prophecy states that a tribe will be destroyed by the greatest power in the world, but will then be given a god who will free the tribe and lead them to glory.

How to play

Players take on the role of a god called from the void. Their goal is to rescue the people from suffering at the hands of the Aztec army. These villages invoked the god and that is why the players came to earth to save the people. Players have good or bad wishes and help the villagers accordingly. Players are physically represented as an avatar of God, a creature in the form of a giant anthropomorphic lion, ape, tiger, turtle or cow.

Players can grow and develop into large creatures and take on a good or evil personality based on their actions. Your actions determine whether you will be published or rewarded. So there are prominent city-building and God-simulating elements that we also saw in the previous installment of Black and White. In addition to these elements, we can find the presence of real-time strategy elements, as well as controllable war and combat units.

Black and White 2 features a revamped version of the head-up display system than its previous sequel. There are HUD notifications that appear in-game to inform players of their mood. Not the righteous, their actions, the effects of their actions, the state of the villages are also shown on the screen. The user interface of the game is extremely friendly.

Players can do various things, such as casting miracles. Now, to perform a miracle, players must make gestures on the ground with the intention of performing a miracle. The correct gesture activates the miracle and if the player has enough prayer power, it is displayed in the player’s hand. If so, it means that the player can cast the can from it. There are six ordinary miracles: healing, shield, lightning, fire, water and meteor. Each of these has different uses. There are four epic wonders: hurricanes, mermaids, volcanoes and earthquakes.

There are three different ways this game can be played: good, evil and combination. If you have chosen the evil mode, it means that you have to spread fear and terror on the land. There will be destruction, conquest and torture everywhere. Good involves showing benevolence, support and promoting the construction of houses to provide shelter to helpless people. If you have chosen a combined mode, you will need ore and wood, both of which are available in limited quantities. Each player belongs to the Greek tribe. Players from other tribes such as Egyptians, Aztecs, Japanese and Norse are enemies.

The game gives players the freedom to choose any type of character they want to play as, such as tiger, wolf, ape, etc. Characters can do basic things that players can do, such as casting miracles. Players have to train the characters they choose. Hence these characters adapt the personality of the players. Every tribe has tribe-specific creatures at some point.

As the game progresses, enemy creatures increase in size and strength. Sometimes players can also purchase creatures as long as they have enough tribute currency. If you want to change something you’ve taught your creature, you can revisit the past and change things. This feature was not present in the previous black and white version.

Features of Black and White 2

Now that you have understood its gameplay, let’s review its functions. The gameplay incorporates a variety of game elements, indicating that the features would be strong as well. The developers have included countless features to ensure that players can enjoy every element of the game. The game can be played in so many different ways that one will never get bored. Let’s take a quick look at its features now.

Do you know what it feels like to play as God? If not, experience how it feels by playing in black and white 2. You can be the god of war or the good god. Fight massive wars, battles and sieges or use your skill to keep the peace.

When you play as a god, you automatically gain divine powers. You can use them at your convenience. For example, you can create epic miracles, including volcanoes and ground-shattering earthquakes. Similarly, you can also use your good powers to establish peace among the villagers.

Yeah! That’s possible. Players choose the character they want from a variety of animals such as lion, cow, wolf, monkey, etc. They can teach them whatever they want. They can also modify their appearance if required. Training animals in the game is an amazing experience.

The game gives players the power to control and create settlements to accommodate villagers. The game gives complete freedom to players to create lush green gardens, fountains (if you have chosen the role of the good god), or spikes and torture pits (if you are playing the evil god).

Overall, the game is broad and fun. There are so many things to choose from and try. Gamers will surely have a good time playing Black and White 2. The game received favorable reviews from critics and players. It received a Silver Sales Award from the Entertainment and Leisure Software Publishers Association. This indicates that over 100,000 copies are being sold in the UK. If you love role-playing games, Black and White 2 is the ideal game. Download it now and enjoy it!

How to Download Instructions for PC Black and White 2

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click the Download Button PC Black and White 2

: Click the Download Button PC Black and White 2 Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Black and White 2 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Black and White 2: Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 1.6 GHz

RAM: 512MB

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB 3D video card with Pixel Shader version 1.1 (NVIDIA GeForce4 Ti+ / ATI Radeon 8500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 1.1

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3.5 GB

Black and White 2: Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 2.2 GHz

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB 3D video card with Pixel Shader version 2.0 (NVIDIA GeForce FX+ / ATI Radeon 9500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3.5 GB

CD-ROM: 8X speed CD or DVD-ROM

Frequent questions

What platforms is the game compatible on? Black and White 2 is compatible with various platforms such as Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows.

Does the game incorporate a multiplayer mode? No, the game does not have multiplayer mode for now. Players can only enjoy playing in single player mode.

What genres does the game belong to? Black and White 2 is a role-playing and strategy video game.

