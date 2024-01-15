Amnesia Memories Download Free PC Game Full Version (v1.02)

Amnesia Memories is a game in which players will find themselves awake with no memories of the past and suffering from amnesia. The game was released on August 25, 2015, and since then, all reviews of the game have been very positive. It has been developed by Idea Factory and Design Factory and published under the name Idea Factory International.

Amnesia Memories Game Download for PC

Name Amnesia memories Initial release date Platforms Nintendo Switch, Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS, PlayStation Vita Developer Idea factory, Design factory Editor Idea factory Series Idea Factory amnesia Genders Adventure game, Adventure Category PC Games >Adventure

What is the game about?

The game starts with the players not remembering the past and gradually trying to figure out where he is and why he has landed in such a situation. The game has five paths, each of which will take players in another direction.

All paths will take a different romantic journey making the game fun. There are over 20 different endings to the game, which players can explore and have a lot of fun. The game is a visual novel and players will need to follow the story carefully in order to play.

How to play

Amnesia Memories’ gameplay is one of the most complex out there. The game comes with multiple endings, which is why the developers put a lot of effort into the gameplay. However, the game mechanics are quite simple since it is a visual novel game.

The developers have made quite a few changes to the game in the past, so it is recommended to update the game and play the latest version for a bug-free gaming experience.

Game features

Amnesia Memories is a fun game for people of all ages and its features set it apart from the crowd. Here is a list of features of Amnesia Memories game that make it a must-play game.

In the Amnesia Memories game, players will have the option to choose from five different love interests. Each choice has branching stories, so the game can go in any direction you want and never feel repetitive.

Amnesia Memories is known for having 20 different game endings, each unique to the path players take. Therefore, every time players play this game, they will probably come to a new conclusion. This is one of the reasons why a single player plays the game so many times.

The developers wanted everyone to play this game, so they kept the system requirements low. The game requires 1 GB of RAM and a basic Core 2 Duo processor running at 1.2 GHz. Additionally, the game involves around 3 Gb of free space to download and play.

This feature is only available to players who have downloaded Amnesia Memories from the Steam platform. With the help of this feature, players can save hard drive space and save game progress to the provided cloud. Players can then play from different PCs or laptops by simply logging in with the appropriate Steam credentials.

If you want to read a fun story and experience it on your own, Amnesia Memories is the perfect game for you. Unfortunately, the game comes with so many endings that it will take players a long time to finish them all.

How to Download Amnesia Memories PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Amnesia Memories for PC

: Click on the button Download Amnesia Memories for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Amnesia Memories PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Amnesia Memories – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows Vista

Processor: Core 2 Duo (1.20 Ghz or more)

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: 960×540; enough on board

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Sound card: Direct Sound compatible environment (should work on any legal Windows device)

Amnesia Memories – Recommended System Requirements

Operating system: Windows Vista, 7, 8/8.1, 10

Processor: Core i3 or higher

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 1920×1080; enough on board

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Sound card: Direct Sound compatible environment (should work on any legal Windows device)

Frequent questions

What graphics are required for the Amnesia Memories game? The graphics requirement for the game is a 1920×1080 integrated graphics card.

How many languages ​​is the Amnesia Memories game available in? Amnesia Memories game is available in 2 different languages: English and Japanese.

Under what banner was the Amnesia Memories game developed? The Amnesia Memories game was developed under Idea Factory and Design Factory.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.