Pokken Tournament Free PC Game Download Full Version

Pokken Tournament developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment is a fighting video game released in 2015. Pokken Tournament incorporates elemental elements from the Tekken series and other combat games from the same developers that featured 2D and 3D movements. However, all of the characters found in Pokken Tournament are derived from the previous Pokémon franchise. The game gained worldwide fame and critical recognition from critics and players. People especially loved its gameplay, combat elements, and mechanics. Continue reading to know more about its features, gameplay, and other aspects.

Pokken Tournament Game Download for PC

What is Pokken Tournament about?

The game is a fighting video game that takes elements from other video games developed by Bandai Namco. The game features two phases of battles, namely the duel phase and the field phase. The field phase includes 3D graphics, rendered extremely realistically. In this mode, long range attacks are extremely useful and valuable. The other phase, called the grieving phase, provides a more traditional side view. Players experience a more personal and close fight in this mode. Players keep continually switching from this mode to that. The changes are called phase changes in the game. They occur only after a player can inflict a certain amount of damage to their opponent.

How to play

This game involves two players fighting each other using various Pokémon. Meanwhile, the game switches between the field phase and the duel phase. The game is not like other traditional combat games that use joystick and buttons. The arcade version of this game is played using console-style controllers that allow players without arcade devices to enter the game.

Pokken Tournament is more about action and fighting, unlike the token tournament gameplay techniques that allow both casual and hardcore fans to enjoy it. Players must learn the game’s combat mechanics in the process. The game offers a lot of content and many techniques for players to experiment with. Many moves and quests have been taken from the previous Pokémon series, such as special moves and mega evolutions. For special benefits, players can also use support Pokémon. The benefits that players can obtain are improvements during attacks or defense.

The Pokken Tournament cast is vast and diverse, which is extremely appreciated. The entire Pokken series so far has featured over 700 creatures. Pokken Tournament alone has 17 main fighters. Additionally, there are some inaccessible versions of Mewtwo. The two starting characters found in the game are Pikachu and Pikachu Libre.

The online play is fast and responsive, never allowing players to get tired of the game. The best part about Pokken Tournament is that each character has a television screen to work with. There is a constant change of camera angles. As a result, local play requires one player to use the GamePad screen while the other can enjoy the TV screen. Some players even consider splitting the screen. However, doing the former is a better alternative.

For solo players, Pokken Tournament offers a campaign that needs players to conquer. Players must unlock Pokémon support sets and customization options by completing tasks and winning battles.

Pokken Tournament also features an online multiplayer mode. To make it interesting for the players and allow them to have fun together, the game allows them to enjoy cooperative multiplayer games. The game offers two types of online battles, friendly battle and ranked battle. A player versus player mode is also available.

We have already mentioned that Pokken Tournament includes phases of two types, the duel phase and the field phase. The field phase allows players to move and wander in any direction. The mode usually focuses on ranged fighting and synergy gathering. The duel phase, on the other hand, resembled the characteristics of a traditional fighting game, allowing for more personal fights to occur between players. In this mode, most of the damage will be significant. By attacking enemies and gaining points, the phase will immediately change to the field phase.

Each round of Pokken begins with the field phase. You can walk, wander in any direction and also jump. Players can implement countless moves in this mode. The best thing about this mode is that each character has a variety of unique abilities and ranged attacks. These skills and ranged attacks are different for different characters. The mode focuses mainly on medium-range combat.

Each character can launch your attacks from a distance. One in each respective direction. A jump attack is another additional option the game offers. This can be done by pressing Y. Each attack is not a projectile. Some of them require enough space. Ranged attacks vary greatly when it comes to frame data and its properties.

In the duel phase, guided and ranged attacks are traditionally launched. Here, the graphics are restricted to 2D. Additionally, players cannot jump or run in this mode. Y and X are known to represent strong and weak attacks.

Pokken Tournament Features

Pokken Tournament differs from other fighting games developed by Bandai Namco and other developers due to its improved and well-implemented turn-based mechanics. This feature has greatly increased its importance, making it the best option among gamers in current times. The results of the attacks vary depending on the phase the players are in. So throughout the game, players must be extremely aware of the phase and then launch their attacks. We have listed some of the features of Pokken Tournament that might be worth mentioning.

The game has included new Pokémon characters, including some characters from the previous series. Pokémon characters such as Cradopaud, Cizayox, Pingoleon and Darkrai, Pokémon Soleil and Pokémon Moon Architects are present. The game has more than 20 Pokémon fighters.

The Pollen tournament also offers a forum league that allows players to participate in better online fights with friends. Now you can battle with 3 of your favorite Pokémon in team battle mode. The new record you get can help you win better matches in the future. In the newly added group match mode, players can now find new opponents and challenge them!

Pokken Tournament allows players to play as any of 20 iconic Pokémon fighters. They use adrenaline-charged techniques that are powerful and effective. You can increase your scores and level on the leaderboard by unleashing your unique talents and using them in the game. The game is, ultimately, fun, brilliantly developed and spectacular. It is realistic and realistic. Grab it now and enjoy a complete gaming experience.

Pokken Tournament: Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7/8/8.1/10

CPU: INTEL 2 GHz dual core

RAM: 2GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce 210 or AMD Radeon x600

HDD space: 4 GB free

Optimization score: 10

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Pokken Tournament: Recommended System Requirements

Processor: INTEL Core 2 Duo 2.66 GHz

VRAM: 1GB

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8/8.1/10

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS or AMD Radeon x1900 GT

Direct X: 9.0c

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

HDD space: 4 GB free

Frequent questions

How many characters are there in Pokken Tournament? Pokken Tournament has a total of 21 characters.

How many levels are there in Pokken Tournament? The game has up to 10 levels.

Does it have single player and multiplayer? Yes, Pokken Tournament can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

