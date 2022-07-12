Among Us PC Game Download Full Version (v2022.7.12s & Multiplayer)

Video games and mobile gaming are spreading their wings all over the world as the world of gaming is expanding day by day. Every day new and interesting games are developed for the players and they get more and more delight in the games. Games are not just for fun, many games increase brain and memory development and many other skills. Video games also work very well to relieve stress and keep people stress-free in this stressful life. Among Us is one of the games that helps people stay stress-free.

Among Us PC Game Download

Name Among us Initial release date June 15, 2018 Platforms PlayStation 4, Android, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S Engine Unit Developers InnerSloth LLC, PlayEveryWare Editor InnerSloth LLC Awards The Game Award for best multiplayer game Category PC Games>Action

Among Us is a multiplayer social deduction game released in 2018 and has become popular in recent years. In the pandemic situation, the game got more demand than expected when it was streamed on YouTube and Twitch. The game was created as a party game and the games could be played with your friends online using voice chat. The game became so popular that the developers began to invest their efforts in improving it.

About the game

Among us is a multiplayer game. The game was released in June 2018. Among Us was developed and published by Innersloth, an American game studio. The game was released on Android and iOS devices and then released on Windows in November 2018, which includes cross-platform play between these platforms. In December 2020, Among Us was also ported to the Nintendo Switch.

Among Us plans to launch for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox series X/S later this year. Although the game received widespread attention after its release in the year 2018, it received massive popularity in 2020 after it was streamed on YouTube and Twitch. However, the credit for its growth in popularity goes to the covid pandemic. Among Us received positive reviews from critics and was praised for its gameplay and features.

The Among Us sequel was announced in August 2020 but was later canceled and the team decided to focus on improving the original game. The game was inspired by the game “Mafia” and the horror movie The Thing. The concept of the game Among Us came to the mind of Innersloth co-founder-Marcus Bromander Marcus played mafia science in his childhood and it allowed him to get an idea about the concept of Among Us.

How to play

As mentioned above, Among Us is a multiplayer game. The game can be played between four and fifteen players. The creators of the room choose the impostors at random from 1 to 3. If the number of impostors increases the game will be more complicated. All players must complete the task given to them and the impostors will work together with them to prove their innocence and save themselves by proving that they are not the impostors. The impostors also need to destroy the other players and kill them all.

In the game, players are randomly selected as impostors or crew members. If the player is a member of the crew, he must complete their missions and help others catch the impostors without being killed. If the player is assigned as an imposter, he is supposed to do more things like crash and kill the crew members without getting caught by them. Impostors have traits that can see in the dark; They can also travel through ducts. The game ends with four possible endings.

They are: The crew wins if they complete all the missions assigned to the crews and if the crews can catch all the impostors and kick them off the ship. The game ends and the impostors win if they can kill all the crew members or if they fail to stop being torn apart.

Game features

The game offers players various features. They are the following:

The crewmates are honest and have many responsibilities. They are assigned numerous missions and must complete each one with skill. They are tasked with keeping an eye on the impostors and catching them. Reporting dead bodies and calling emergency meetings is the job of the crew members. Emergency meetings are held to expel impostors from the ship.

Killing innocent people and causing chaos are activities of impostors. They also sabotage crew members and kidnap innocent bystanders. They try to occupy the entire ship by killing all the ship’s crew members. Although they are few in number compared to other members of the ship, they are more powerful and have much more to do.





The player can customize the way of his game. For example, if they want to add more crew members or imposters, they can do so or they can even customize their task. Players can reduce the visibility of impostors and make other customizations. Payers can also choose the characters’ clothing and the colors of their clothing. Very few games offer customization features and Among Us is one of them.





The feature of cross-platform play is rarely seen in video games. The feature allows Android gamers to play with the PlayStation 4 player.

Among Us is one of the popular games today. If you are interested in the game, I hope the guide helped you with the same.

How to Download Among Us PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Among Us PC button

: Click on the Download Among Us PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Among Us PC for free

Among Us: Minimum System Requirements

CPU: SSE2 instruction set support

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1+

VIDEO CARD: Information

FREE DISK SPACE: 250 MB

Among Us: Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1+

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

Memory: 1 GB RAM

DirectX: version 10

Storage: 250 MB available space

Frequent questions

What type of game is Among Us? Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game that includes cross-platform play.

How can I play Among Us for free? Among Us is free to play on iOS and Android devices, but costs $5 on PC

Is the game safe? There are no parental controls or safety features in the game.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.