Red Dead Redemption 2 Free Download Full Game PC (v1436.28 – DLSS)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Game Download for PC

Name Red Dead Redemption 2 Initial release date October 26, 2018 Engine Rockstar Advanced Game Engine Writers Dan Houser Michael Unsworth; Rupert Humphries Awards Game Award for Best Performance Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows Developers Rockstar Games, Rockstar North Category PC Games > Action, Adventure

About

Red Dead Redemption 2 from the Red Dead series is an action-adventure video game, published under Rockstar Games. The game is the third entry in the Red Dead game series. The story is a fictional depiction, set in 1899, of the Western, Southern, and Midwestern United States.

The best part of the game is that it is presented from both third- and first-person perspectives. The player is free to roam the open world. Game elements include heists, gunfights, horseback riding, hunting, also interacting with the non-player character and also maintaining the characters’ honor rating through deeds and moral choices. The game’s soundtrack was composed by Woody Jackson.

Red Dead Redemption II broke all records and had the second largest launch in entertainment history. This game also received the Game of the Year award across many gaming publications. The game has become the best-selling game.

How to play

Red Dead Redemption II is a Western-themed action-adventure video game. The game has both modes, the single-player and multiplayer online component. The online multiplayer launched under Red Dead Online. For most of the game, the player controls Arthur Morgan, a fictional law-breaking character and member of the Van der Linde gang, as he completes various missions: linear scenarios along with set objectives that precede the story.

The player is free to roam the interactive open world outside of the mission and can combat enemies using firearms, melee attacks, explosives, and thrown objects. Here the player can swim, unlike the previous game where swimming led to immediate death. The game features bandits, travelers, wildlife, and a diverse landscape.

There is a wide range of settings from cities and towns to the farmhouse. Horses are the primary means of transportation and there are a wide variety of horse breeds, each with different attributes. Trains and stagecoaches can also be used to travel. The player can hijack trains or threaten drivers and passengers to steal their contents.

The player may also participate in parallel activities. Animal hunting plays an important role in the video game Red Dead Redemption II. The player, while hunting, must take into account many factors such as choosing the type of weapon, the price that the merchants would pay for the meat, the placement of the shots, etc. The game focuses primarily on the player’s choices regarding mission and story. At many points, the game gives the player the option to accept and reject additional quests.

The targeting system in the game Dead Eye of the Red Dead Redemption II allows the player to mark the target by slowing down time. When the aiming sequence ends, the player can shoot all marked targets in a short period. Keeping John and Arthur is important as they suffer from a condition that affects their stamina and health attributes.

The player can perform daily tasks such as eating or sleeping. The player can also lose or gain weight depending on the amount of food he eats, he can also take a bath to stay clean or visit the barber. The game is designed realistically where the player, if he uses the weapon for a long time, gains more experience and hair grows naturally. If the player commits a crime, he is supposed to visit the police station. All these features give the game a more realistic nature.

Characteristics

Red Dead Redemption II is the best-selling game and has won the Game of the Year award. The game has several features that will capture your full attention.

The game has single-player and multiplayer modes. The online version of the game was released by red Dead Online. So, you can also play with friends and family.

The graphics of the game are, above all, appreciable. All praise falls short. The graphics are of amazing quality and keep you interested throughout the game.

The best part of the game is that it provides the opportunity to explore the open world outside of the mission. There are no restrictions.

The attractive thing about the game is its realism. The game is based on real life events. It includes all the daily activities and how the individual behaves in the real world and the problems he faces.

The details of the game are appreciable. Locations are based on both urban and rural settlements.

How to Download Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC

: Click on the button Download Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC for free

Red Dead Redemption 2: minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Red Dead Redemption 2: recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 12GB

Operating system: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Frequent questions

What is the purchase amount of the game? The game will cost around $54.79.

What is the genre of the game? Red Dead Redemption II is an action-adventure video game.

Can we play the game on PC? Yes, it can be played on PC, if you have Windows 10 and Xbox One.

