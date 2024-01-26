An expert’s recipe for increasing muscles

Body mass index (BMI) is an issue that concerns many people. In general, people struggle to lose extra kilos, however, there are also individuals whose weight does not correspond to their height. To have an appropriate weight for both age and height, it is important to eat a healthy and balanced diet rich in protein and along with your diet practice exercises that allow you to increase muscle tissue.

Health and Beauty Portal Mejor Con Salud Explains that muscle mass is the amount of tissue that makes up muscles, helping to achieve strength and physical resistance. Physical and nutritional efforts are necessary for this tissue to grow.

Oats are known as a superfood because they contain many vitamins and minerals; It helps to improve sports performance, reduce weight, but also increases BMI. Experts recommend preparing smoothies based on this cereal for consumption after sports practice, which will guarantee muscle growth.

Oats are one of the highest and most balanced calorie sources, providing large amounts of vitamins and minerals; Especially B vitamins. This meal is a whole and healthy grain that is ideal to start the day. According to sports magazine magazine This food “allows you to accumulate about 70% of your daily needs for manganese, vitamin B1 and a good amount of magnesium.”

From every 100 grams of oats, you get 350 calories, 14 grams of protein, 58 grams of carbohydrates and ten grams of fiber. Consuming this food will guarantee that the meal plan includes a healthy product with many benefits; It will also provide the energy needed for training to increase muscle mass.

Oatmeal is a complete and healthy grain. , picture: Photo Gettyimages

coach and youtuber Vadim Cavalera of Buff Academy offers a simple recipe for a homemade shake with heavy amounts of protein to increase muscle mass. It is important to mention that consuming these beverages based on natural products will have great health benefits, as they are generally Market proteins are high in sugar, which can trigger other health problems.

This shake provides 40 grams of protein and contains the star food i.e. oats. According to the expert, you can drink this shake a few hours before training or after training. But it is recommended that people who want to gain weight should apply it after activity.

Oat Based Smoothie

Peel the banana and put it in the blender.

Then, add oats.

Add eggs. It is important to note that the yolk can give a strong flavor, so it is advisable to add one whole egg and only the whites of the other two eggs.

Then, add peanut butter, make sure it is natural and not normal.

Add some ice and some cinnamon for better taste.

We add a glass of water, it liquefies and that’s it.