Colombia out of pre-Olympic tournament

Colombia vs Brazil in Pre-Olympics

January 26, 2024, 07:53 pm M.



Despite being better throughout the game, Colombia under-23 national team Fell with Brazil selection 2-0 and out of contention for two places paris 2024 olympic games, The goals of the game were from Andrić and John Kennedy. In the first half, Colombia took the initiative in the first minutes and this led to Carlos Cortés almost scoring the first for the Tricolor in the second minute of the game. The Colombian attackers recovered a ball in the opponent’s area and there the ‘9’ shot was delayed and this caused the recovery of goalkeeper Michel, who saved the shot and sent it into the central defense.

Before twenty minutes, Cortés would have another chance again. Carlos Andrés Gómez retrieved the ball and passed it to the forward who sent a shot without much power into the hands of the Brazilian goalkeeper.

After that game, Brazil would take the lead with Andrić taking advantage of a rebound left by Sebastián Guerra after a shot by John Kennedy to make the score 1–0.

At 43′, Brazil almost scored with Kennedy, who brilliantly outwitted three Colombian defenders and took a shot in the area at the near post to goalkeeper Guerra, who would respond brilliantly to save the goal. .

Already in the second half, Brazil would have another important chance with Andrić who went straight to the goal while being marked and took a shot with his right foot which was well covered by Guerra.

Michel saved Brazil from equalizing in the 56th minute. Daniel Ruiz sent a cross into the area and there Carlos Cortés connected with a header that seemed destined for a goal, but the opponent goalkeeper stepped forward and took an incredible ball for a corner kick.

In the 68th minute, Colombia would have another chance to score, this time with Gomez. Brahien Palacios was at pace with his opponent on the left and found the Colombian number 11 in the area who took a left-footed shot which was deflected by the Brazilian defender.

In the 83rd minute, Brazil counterattacked and decided the match in its favor. Gabriel Peck took the ball and then entered the area only to find Kennedy who only had to push him off to declare victory for the ‘Scratch’.

With this win, the Brazilians reached six points and are second in the table while the Colombians are in last place with zero points. On the next date, Colombia will face Venezuela and Brazil will play Ecuador in a duel to top Group A.